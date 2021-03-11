ESPORT
Jalen Green living up to hype, says NBA G League coach Brian Shaw
Jalen Green #4 of Team Ignite drives to the basket against the Raptors 905 during the NBA G League Playoffs on March 8, 2021 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
JUAN OCAMPO / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green entered the NBA G League Ignite program with a lot of fanfare.

As one of the top prospects coming out of high school, it would be easy to call the product out of Prolific Prep "overrated" and "overhyped" at just 19-years-old.

But if Ignite coach Brian Shaw is to be asked, Green's more than satisfactory performance in the Ignite G League season in Orlando, Florida proves the doubters wrong.

"He showed why he is that guy. Leaving him in there, we were down, but he never gave up," said Shaw after Ignite's playoff loss against the Raptors 905 on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

"He just demonstrated why he is worthy of all the accolades and hype that he gets," Shaw continued.

In their final game of the bubble, the Fil-Am hooper scored a season-high 30 points — to go along with seven assists and five rebounds — to pace his team in their 102-127 loss.

With Ignite trailing by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, Green stepped on the gas to help trim to gap to 13.

While Green and Ignite's efforts fell short to continue on their season, the potential top pick in the 2021 NBA draft stayed on the offensive and didn't give up an inch.

"It was right there. We got it to within 13 points at the end of the third quarter. My mindset was just to keep it going and do whatever it takes," he said.

Prior to the G League season, Green had been eyeing to become the No. 1 pick in the draft.

With a more than impressive outing in the G League, Green makes his case as a formidable choice compared to top college player Cade Cunningham.

Shortly after he exited the Orlando bubble, Green bared that he would grace the cover of SLAM Magazine in April and May to further cement his status as one of the top choices in the upcoming draft.

