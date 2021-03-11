San Juan blanks Isabela for first PCAP shutout

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan lived up to their moniker. The Predators feasted on the Isabela Knight Raiders, 21-0, Wednesday evening in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ All-Filipino Conference.

The Predators made PCAP history by being the first team to sweep all seven boards of both the blitz and rapid competition in one match.

This feat was confirmed by PCAP Commissioner Paul Elauria.

For their second match of the day, San Juan took down the Cavite Spartans, 15-6.

The two wins gave the Predators a 25-4 record; tops for the Northern Division of PCAP. Although tied with the Laguna Heroes and Caloocan Loadmanna Knights with the same slate, San Juan leads by percentage points 420 to 414.5 and 387.5, respectively.

Isabela slumped to a 9-20 record.

San Juan is led by Grandmaster Oliver Barbosa on Board 1, Narquingden Reyes on Board 2, and Woman International Master Jodilyn Fronda on Board 3, International Master Ricardo de Guzman in the senior board, with Narquingel Reyes, Benjamin Esquejo, Narciso Gumila Jr., Gavin Lloyd Ong, and National Master Michael Gotel alternating in the homegrown boards.

Hubert Estrella is San Juan’s coach and team manager with Simeon Co as assistant coach and Michael Angelo Chua as team manager and owner.