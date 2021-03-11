Grizzlies, Mavs top opponents to begin second half of NBA season

MANILA, Philippines — The All-Star break is officially over, and the second half of the NBA season has begun with a double-header on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Three days after its All-Star festivities in Atlanta, the NBA opened the latter half of its 72-game regular season with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks posting wins over the Washington Wizards, and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

The Grizzlies leaned on a monster double-double performance from big man Jonas Valaciunas en route to a 127-112 rout of the Wizards.

Valaciunas tallied 29 points, 20 rebounds and three assists in the win that saw the Grizzlies lead by as much as 19 markers in the lopsided game.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks took a 115-104 victory over the Spurs.

Kristaps Porzingis, who has been plagued with injuries all season long finished with a double-double with 28 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Mavs.

Doncic, for his part, tallied a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.