Jalen Green graces cover of SLAM Magazine
Jalen Green
NBA G League

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 9:37am

MANILA, Philippines — After an impressive showing with Team Ignite in the NBA G League, Filipino-American prospect Jalen Green has found himself on the cover of SLAM Magazine.

Green himself shared the update on his Instagram. The 19-year-old is the star of the SLAM 231 Future Issue magazine in its April and May issues.

The cover features Green dressed in his Ignite uniform.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jalen Green (@jalen)

"Blessing from the man above," wrote Green on his post.

In their G League campaign, Green posted norms of 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 15 games in the Orlando bubble.

A potential top pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Green most recently tallied a career-high 30 points in Ignite's playoff game against the Raptors 905 earlier this week.

He also had seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in the loss against the Raptors.

