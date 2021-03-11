Jalen Green graces cover of SLAM Magazine

MANILA, Philippines — After an impressive showing with Team Ignite in the NBA G League, Filipino-American prospect Jalen Green has found himself on the cover of SLAM Magazine.

Green himself shared the update on his Instagram. The 19-year-old is the star of the SLAM 231 Future Issue magazine in its April and May issues.

The cover features Green dressed in his Ignite uniform.

"Blessing from the man above," wrote Green on his post.

In their G League campaign, Green posted norms of 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 15 games in the Orlando bubble.

A potential top pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Green most recently tallied a career-high 30 points in Ignite's playoff game against the Raptors 905 earlier this week.

He also had seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in the loss against the Raptors.