WATCH: Duke freshman De Jesus pulls off no-look trick shot from half court
Vanessa de Jesus
Duke Athletics

WATCH: Duke freshman De Jesus pulls off no-look trick shot from half court

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – Her freshman season may have been abruptly cut due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Duke freshman Vanessa de Jesus continues to make the highlight reel — this time in the form of trick shots.

On her Instagram story, De Jesus posted a series of videos of her and her fellow Blue Devils teammates in Cameron Indoor Stadium in North Carolina trying different circus shots.

The freshman, for her part, made two half-court shots that would've impressed even Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.

As if a half-court heave that swished through the net wasn't impressive enough, De Jesus one-upped herself in the next trick shot.

Still from the same spot at half court, De Jesus made it more difficult turning away from the basket — she also had her hand covering her eyes.

But the result was the same — swish.

De Jesus' trick shots were almost as impressive as her freshman year for the Blue Devils where she became Duke's starting point guard in her first year.

Prior to Duke halting all its basketball activities due to the pandemic mid-December last year, De Jesus posted norms of 12 points per game, 3.8 assists and 3.8 boards.

She tallied a career-high 17 points against Western Carolina in a 83-56 win by the Blue Devils where she went six-from-seven in the field.

De Jesus is a prospect for Gilas Pilipinas women.

