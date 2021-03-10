Rolando Dy shoots for Brave CF lightweight title vs Kyrgz foe

MANILA, Philippines — Brave CF Fighter of the Year Rolando Dy is bracing for a pivotal moment in his career in the main event of Brave CF 47: Asian Domination to be held in Bahrain on Thursday.

Going up against Abdisalam Kubanychbek of Kyrgyzstan, Dy stands to have a shot at the Brave CF lightweight championship with the winner of the bout set to clash with titlist Amin Ayoub, which has long been the Filipino fighter's goal.

"I know what's at stake in this fight," said Dy.

"It's my dream... That's on the line here. I am here to fight for it. I believe I deserve that title shot," he continued.

However, Dy will need to pass a litmus test against Kubanychbek if he wants to be champion as the Kyrgz is on a nine-bout winning sreak and has not lost since December 2017.

The 29-year-old out of Dasmarinas, Cavite, however, believes he can handle the challenge.

"I see weakness in him, and I know how to beat him... I am a thinking fighter," Dy said.

Dy is riding a two-bout win streak where both his victories came amid the health crisis and a limited training camp due to the pandemic.

This time, with more preparation, Dy is more than confident that he has made the necessary adjustments for his fight against Kubanychbek.

"Unlike my last two fights, I have a full training camp this time around. I am 100% ready," he said.

Brave CF 47: Asian Domination will begin at 4 p.m. Manila time on Thursday, March 11.