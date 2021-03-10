ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Rolando Dy shoots for Brave CF lightweight title vs Kyrgz foe
Rolando Dy
Brave CF

Rolando Dy shoots for Brave CF lightweight title vs Kyrgz foe

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Brave CF Fighter of the Year Rolando Dy is bracing for a pivotal moment in his career in the main event of Brave CF 47: Asian Domination to be held in Bahrain on Thursday.

Going up against Abdisalam Kubanychbek of Kyrgyzstan, Dy stands to have a shot at the Brave CF lightweight championship with the winner of the bout set to clash with titlist Amin Ayoub, which has long been the Filipino fighter's goal.

"I know what's at stake in this fight," said Dy.

"It's my dream... That's on the line here. I am here to fight for it. I believe I deserve that title shot," he continued.

However, Dy will need to pass a litmus test against Kubanychbek if he wants to be champion as the Kyrgz is on a nine-bout winning sreak and has not lost since December 2017.

The 29-year-old out of Dasmarinas, Cavite, however, believes he can handle the challenge.

"I see weakness in him, and I know how to beat him... I am a thinking fighter," Dy said.

Dy is riding a two-bout win streak where both his victories came amid the health crisis and a limited training camp due to the pandemic.

This time, with more preparation, Dy is more than confident that he has made the necessary adjustments for his fight against Kubanychbek.

"Unlike my last two fights, I have a full training camp this time around. I am 100% ready," he said.

Brave CF 47: Asian Domination will begin at 4 p.m. Manila time on Thursday, March 11.

MMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is expansion timely?
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s been over six years since the PBA expanded from 10 to 12 franchises and with a slew of blue-chippers checking in from the March 14 draft, there is talk of whether or not the pro league may consider adding...
Sports
fbfb
Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish
Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Filipino has long been asking Minowa for another bout after the Japanese fighter was seen to have "tapped" in an armlock...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license
Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Pacquiao, who entered his fourth decade in boxing last year, showed off the vintage license dated 1998 that was issued by...
Sports
fbfb
Eala takes on Swiss foe anew in Spain pro tourney
Eala takes on Swiss foe anew in Spain pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Eala will test her mettle against third seed Simona Waltert in the first round, the same opponent she faced just last week...
Sports
fbfb
TNT elevates Parks case to PBA office
TNT elevates Parks case to PBA office
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Following recent incidents of players sitting out an entire season after their contracts expired, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
WNBA-bound Chanelle Molina: Filipino community's support 'very motivating'
WNBA-bound Chanelle Molina: Filipino community's support 'very motivating'
By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
A full-blooded Pinay born in Hilo, Hawaii, Molina recently signed a training camp contract with WNBA team Indiana Fever and...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino fighter Jenel Lausa to make Brave CF debut
Filipino fighter Jenel Lausa to make Brave CF debut
By Joey Villar | 22 minutes ago
It will be the 32-year-old Lausa’s first fight in three years after a heartbreaking campaign in the Ultimate Fighting...
Sports
fbfb
San Juan favored over 'crippled' Makati in North division title duel
San Juan favored over 'crippled' Makati in North division title duel
By Roy Luarca | 31 minutes ago
The San Juan Knights tangle with the crippled Makati Super Crunch at 4 p.m. on Wednesday with the winner clinching the North...
Sports
fbfb
'Difficult' to have athletes' families at Tokyo Olympics, says Games chief
'Difficult' to have athletes' families at Tokyo Olympics, says Games chief
1 hour ago
The families of athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics could be barred from entering Japan to watch them, the Games president...
Sports
fbfb
Caloocan Loadmanna Knights: From one of the last formed to the top
Caloocan Loadmanna Knights: From one of the last formed to the top
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
For one of the last teams formed in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with