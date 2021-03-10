Eala takes on Swiss foe anew in Spain pro tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis wunderkind Alex Eala will face a familiar foe when she opens her campaign in the ITF W15 Manacor event on Wednesday.

Eala will test her mettle against third seed Simona Waltert in the first round, the same opponent she faced just last week in the ITF W25 Manacor also at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

The 15-year-old beat the Swiss tennister in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, to advance to the second round last week before falling against Croatian foe Jana Fett.

This is Eala's sixth pro tourney for the year where she currently holds a 12-4 win-loss slate for the year.

Eala took her first pro title in the first leg of the ITF W15 Manacor event back in January.

She then proceeded to take three-straight quarterfinals finishes before settling for a second round exit in the W25 tournament last week.

Eala's match is at 11:30 a.m. in Spain (6:30 p.m. in Manila).