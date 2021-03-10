ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Eala takes on Swiss foe anew in Spain pro tourney
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Eala takes on Swiss foe anew in Spain pro tourney

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis wunderkind Alex Eala will face a familiar foe when she opens her campaign in the ITF W15 Manacor event on Wednesday.

Eala will test her mettle against third seed Simona Waltert in the first round, the same opponent she faced just last week in the ITF W25 Manacor also at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

The 15-year-old beat the Swiss tennister in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, to advance to the second round last week before falling against Croatian foe Jana Fett.

This is Eala's sixth pro tourney for the year where she currently holds a 12-4 win-loss slate for the year.

Eala took her first pro title in the first leg of the ITF W15 Manacor event back in January.

She then proceeded to take three-straight quarterfinals finishes before settling for a second round exit in the W25 tournament last week.

Eala's match is at 11:30 a.m. in Spain (6:30 p.m. in Manila).

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is expansion timely?
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s been over six years since the PBA expanded from 10 to 12 franchises and with a slew of blue-chippers checking in from the March 14 draft, there is talk of whether or not the pro league may consider adding...
Sports
fbfb
Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish
Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Filipino has long been asking Minowa for another bout after the Japanese fighter was seen to have "tapped" in an armlock...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license
Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Pacquiao, who entered his fourth decade in boxing last year, showed off the vintage license dated 1998 that was issued by...
Sports
fbfb
Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia spice up PVL
By Joey Villar | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Sta. Lucia Realty yesterday crossed over to the Premier Volleyball League, which opens on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.
Sports
fbfb
TNT elevates Parks case to PBA office
TNT elevates Parks case to PBA office
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Following recent incidents of players sitting out an entire season after their contracts expired, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
RDO's most memorable PBA game
RDO's most memorable PBA game
By Joaquin M. Henson | 329 days ago
It was Christmas Day in 2008 during a PBA Philippine Cup game between TNT and Air21.
Sports
fbfb
Greg&rsquo;s rights up in air
Greg’s rights up in air
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
If Barangay Ginebra chooses not to make an offer to renew Greg Slaughter’s contract within 30 calendar days after it...
Sports
fbfb
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
Jeo Santisima was badly outgunned but never took a count as he displayed a warrior’s heart in failing to dethrone WBO...
Sports
fbfb
Rematch looms for Taduran
Rematch looms for Taduran
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran kept his promise to return home with the belt but would’ve preferred to knock...
Sports
fbfb
Casimero out to shock boxing world
Casimero out to shock boxing world
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero will be ready to shock the world when he battles unbeaten super WBA/IBF titlist...
Sports
fbfb
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with