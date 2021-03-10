Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish

MANILA, Philippines — Former Shooto strawweight titlist Hiroba Minowa is not interested in talks of a rematch with Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang after the former's controversial win over the other in ONE: Inside the Matrix III last November.

The Filipino has long been asking Minowa for another bout after the Japanese fighter was seen to have "tapped" in an armlock in the first round of the bout, which both Adiwang and referee Mohamad Sulaiman failed to see in the moment.

Related Stories Adiwang demands immediate rematch after replay shows opponent tapped out

It was only in replays where Adiwang's camp saw Minowa's "tap", but the fight would continue on with the Japanese fighter able to make it a competitive bout and win via split decision.

"I've been asked these questions a lot... I understand everyone was expecting Lito to win, but that didn't happen. I'm happy with the result of that fight," said Minowa.

"As for a rematch, I guess it's just Lito who's talking about it. Whether we do have a rematch or not, it's not my decision. It's ONE Championship's decision," he added.

And despite the controversial end to their bout, Minowa doesn't see any point in revisiting Adiwang as an opponent.

"I already beat him. I'm not intersted in fighting him again in the near future. I'm more interested in competing against the higher-ranked fighters and making it to the top," he said.

Minowa is back in action at ONE: Fists of Fury III, a previously recorded event in Singapore scheduled for broadcast on March 19.

He will be taking on former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva of Brazil.

Adiwang, for his part, already bounced back from his loss to Minowa with a second round KO win over Minowa's compatriot Namiki Kawahara in ONE: Unbreakable last January.