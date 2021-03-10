ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish
Lito Adiwang wanted an immediate rematch with Japan's Hiroba Minowa after replays showed the latter tap out in their match in ONE: Inside The Matrix III last November
ONE Championship

Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 9:17am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Shooto strawweight titlist Hiroba Minowa is not interested in talks of a rematch with Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang after the former's controversial win over the other in ONE: Inside the Matrix III last November.

The Filipino has long been asking Minowa for another bout after the Japanese fighter was seen to have "tapped" in an armlock in the first round of the bout, which both Adiwang and referee Mohamad Sulaiman failed to see in the moment.

It was only in replays where Adiwang's camp saw Minowa's "tap", but the fight would continue on with the Japanese fighter able to make it a competitive bout and win via split decision.

"I've been asked these questions a lot... I understand everyone was expecting Lito to win, but that didn't happen. I'm happy with the result of that fight," said Minowa.

"As for a rematch, I guess it's just Lito who's talking about it. Whether we do have a rematch or not, it's not my decision. It's ONE Championship's decision," he added.

And despite the controversial end to their bout, Minowa doesn't see any point in revisiting Adiwang as an opponent.

"I already beat him. I'm not intersted in fighting him again in the near future. I'm more interested in competing against the higher-ranked fighters and making it to the top," he said.

Minowa is back in action at ONE: Fists of Fury III, a previously recorded event in Singapore scheduled for broadcast on March 19.

He will be taking on former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva of Brazil.

Adiwang, for his part, already bounced back from his loss to Minowa with a second round KO win over Minowa's compatriot Namiki Kawahara in ONE: Unbreakable last January.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is expansion timely?
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s been over six years since the PBA expanded from 10 to 12 franchises and with a slew of blue-chippers checking in from the March 14 draft, there is talk of whether or not the pro league may consider adding...
Sports
fbfb
Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia spice up PVL
By Joey Villar | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Sta. Lucia Realty yesterday crossed over to the Premier Volleyball League, which opens on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.
Sports
fbfb
Rates fires eagle-aided 69 for one-shot lead
March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Pint-sized Joenard Rates sizzled at the finish to upstage the Philippine Golf Tour’s big guns reminiscent of his exploits the last time out, coming away with an eagle-spiked 69 to drive past Michael Bibat for...
Sports
fbfb
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
Sponsored
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
1 day ago
Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across...
Sports
fbfb
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
Sponsored
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
1 day ago
Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Brickman wooed for 3x3
Brickman wooed for 3x3
By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
Two teams are bidding for Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman’s services in the upcoming PBA 3x3 league but it’s not certain...
Sports
fbfb
Ten-month PBA season 46 eyed
Ten-month PBA season 46 eyed
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
The PBA sets out to bring a whole lot of basketball in 2021, eyeing two conferences over a 10-month period after managing...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL resumes with double-knockout
MPBL resumes with double-knockout
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
It’s win or go home for San Juan, Makati, Davao Occidental and Basilan as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbfb
Blazing windup nets Rates 1-shot lead
Blazing windup nets Rates 1-shot lead
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Pint-sized Joenard Rates sizzled at the finish to upstage the Philippine Golf Tour’s big guns reminiscent of his exploits...
Sports
fbfb
Superal wavers but stays ahead with 72
Superal wavers but stays ahead with 72
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Princess Superal endured a wobbly frontside windup in tough conditions, scrambling for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke lead...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with