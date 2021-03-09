ESPORT
Sta. Lucia, Cherry Tigo bump PVL team total to 12

Sta. Lucia, Cherry Tigo bump PVL team total to 12

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League’s first conference as a professional league on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna will have a total of 12 teams, including new entrants Chery Tiggo 7Pro Crossover and Sta. Lucia Realty.

The Crossover and the Realtors have both officially confirmed to PVL president Ricky Palou their intent to transfer yesterday, making the two the 11th and 12th squads to join the country’s first professional volleyball league.

“I was just told now by Mr. Sytin that Chery Tiggo will transfer to our league,” said Palou, referring to the Crossover’s team owner Rommel Sytin. “Sta. Lucia has also confirmed. They will all spice up the league even more."

The two new clubs will thus unite with Creamline, BanKo Perlas, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Bali Pure, PLDT Fibr, Cignal, Unlimited Athletics Club and guest squads Army and Air Force.

It will also mark the PVL homecoming of the Santiago sisters Jaja and Dindin and Laure Siblings EJ and Eya for an Aaron Velez-mentored team that also boasts of Jasmine Nabor and Aya Adorador as well as Sta. Lucia’s Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

Sta. Lucia star Mika Reyes, for her part, will make her PVL debut while rekindling the former La Salle stalwart’s rivalry with Ateneo alumna and Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez.

