Gilas women urge young girls to pursue sports
Gilas Pilipinas women
FIBA

Gilas women urge young girls to pursue sports

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – On International Women’s Day, Gilas Pilipinas Women’s team members shared a common message for young girls.

Speaking from Taiwan, Jack Danielle Animam, the former National University stalwart who is now taking her master’s degree with Shih Hsin University and playing in the University Basketball Alliance, said that from her vantage point as a national player, her colleagues and herself can “influence a younger generation of young girls who can do whatever they want as long as they put their mind to it.”

Her longtime teammate at NU and the national squad, Afril Bernardino, intimated that “Women should have the courage to show the world that they are capable of being more than just a girl by showcasing their love for sports.”

Ella Fajardo, a senior at Gill St. Bernard’s School in New Jersey and who is committed to suit up for Fairleigh Dickinson University next season, also weighed in on the day for women. 

“Women should be celebrated in the field of sports because we are as capable, determined, and hardworking in whatever field we want to do. We can be role models and be at our best for younger girls,” she said.

