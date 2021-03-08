Miko Eala impresses anew with US NCAA wins for Pennsylvania State

MANILA, Philippines – Super freshman Miko Eala continued his fine play as Pennsylvania State University finally broke through with a pair of wins in the US NCAA men’s tennis tournament over the weekend.

The brother of teen tennis star Alex swept Indiana’s Carson Haskins, 7-5, 6-2, and Purdue’s Michal Wozniak, 7-5, 7-5, to improve to 4-1 in his young collegiate career.

His strong showing helped the Nittany Lions score their first season victories against the Hoosiers, 4-3 and the Boilermakers, 6-1, for a 2-3 record after losses to Illinois, Northwestern and Ohio State.

Eala’s lone loss so far came against Ohio State’s JJ Tracy, 2-6, 3-6, last week.

Penn State will look to sustain their streak this weekend against Michigan and Michigan State.