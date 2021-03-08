ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Miko Eala impresses anew with US NCAA wins for Pennsylvania State
Miko Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

Miko Eala impresses anew with US NCAA wins for Pennsylvania State

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Super freshman Miko Eala continued his fine play as Pennsylvania State University finally broke through with a pair of wins in the US NCAA men’s tennis tournament over the weekend.

The brother of teen tennis star Alex swept Indiana’s Carson Haskins, 7-5, 6-2, and Purdue’s Michal Wozniak, 7-5, 7-5, to improve to 4-1 in his young collegiate career. 

His strong showing helped the Nittany Lions score their first season victories against the Hoosiers, 4-3 and the Boilermakers, 6-1, for a 2-3 record after losses to Illinois, Northwestern and Ohio State.

Eala’s lone loss so far came against Ohio State’s JJ Tracy, 2-6, 3-6, last week. 

Penn State will look to sustain their streak this weekend against Michigan and Michigan State.

