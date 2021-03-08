ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Laguna Heroes: A team and a new set of heroes for this historic province
The Heroes — named after its plethora of national heroes, patriots and notable people — currently sit atop of the Northern Standings of the All-Filipino Conference of the PCAP with a 23-4 record.

Laguna Heroes: A team and a new set of heroes for this historic province

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines – When you think of regional sports teams, there are the usual favorites and popular ones from the big city centers. However, because of the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the Laguna Heroes are giving this province of the Greater Manila Area a measure of pride.

The Heroes — named after its plethora of national heroes, patriots and notable people — currently sit atop of the Northern Standings of the All-Filipino Conference of the PCAP with a 23-4 record. Although they share the same win-loss slate as Caloocan and San Juan, they are slightly ahead because of percentage points.

Wherever it is, the people of Laguna are excited.

“The chess playing community in Laguna has been very excited since PCAP started,” bared team owner and playing coach AGM Alfred Paez. “They follow the games and get news updates after all our matches. They also regularly ask about our place in the standings of PCAP.”

One would think that having two Grandmasters in Rogelio Barcenilla and John Paul Gomez gives them a considerable advantage in any match or tournament. Paez is quick to dispel any such assumption. 

“Having two GMs is attractive to look at but it is not a guarantee for the team to easily win since there are seven boards and the time controls are short,” he said.

Paez admitted that he was somewhat apprehensive about putting together a team during the formative stages of PCAP. 

“It’s a big league,” shared Paez. “It took more than two months for me to decide (where to join or not). I was one of the last to confirm our participation.”

“With my friends Mr. David Nithyananthan of Greatech Philippines, Inc., Engineer Benjamin Dy of SDC Global Choice, and Engineer Jonathan Mamaril who is based in Arizona, USA, we agreed to be part of the team as co-owners. I invited GM Gomez and Vince Medina to be a part of the Laguna team.”

Barcenilla, FM Efren Bagamasbad, and WNM Jean Karen Enriquez joined up with FM Austin Jacob Litertus added in the draft with Kimuel Aaron Lorenzo and CM Arjie Bayangat coming in as homegrown players.

“The toughest match so far was Caloocan,” said Paez. “We played two games and have not beaten them. They have a good line-up as well with two strong IM in the top boards with the homegrowns all masters as well.”

“Though we aren’t physically playing in one venue, the team members are now closer to each other because of our regular pre and post-game huddles. Also, our GMs help the team in advice and formulating strategies.”

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Judge for yourself': MVP reacts to Parks Jr.'s skipping PBA season
'Judge for yourself': MVP reacts to Parks Jr.'s skipping PBA season
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
It looks like PDLT-Smart chairman Manny V. Pangilinan isn't taking Bobby Ray Parks Jr.'s announcement that he will be not...
Sports
fbfb
What&rsquo;s wrong, Bobby Ray?
What’s wrong, Bobby Ray?
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT Tropang Giga will embark on their mission to return to the PBA summit this season without ace guard Bobby Ray Parks ...
Sports
fbfb
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
By Abac Cordero | 2 days ago
Greg Slaughter’s farewell message to Ginebra management, coaches and teammates doesn’t seem to tell the whole...
Sports
fbfb
SEA Games scenarios
By Bill Velasco | March 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Given the unresolved financial issues from the last biennial meet, the words “Southeast Asian Games funding” are a sore spot in the national government.
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green, Ignite headed to G League playoffs after demolition of Spurs
Jalen Green, Ignite headed to G League playoffs after demolition of Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Prior to their win against the Spurs, the prospect-led Ignite went 3-7 in their last 10 games before pulling out the clutch...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Women's Day: Filipinas in sports who deserve your attention
Women's Day: Filipinas in sports who deserve your attention
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With sports an arena that has long been difficult for women, striving as a female athlete comes easier said than done. But...
Sports
fbfb
PFF's Javellana: Growing the futsal grassroots program
PFF's Javellana: Growing the futsal grassroots program
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
With a more concerted effort to grow the sport of both football and futsal, the Philippine Football Federation’s National...
Sports
fbfb
Clippers star Leonard says he's ready to play in Tokyo Olympics
Clippers star Leonard says he's ready to play in Tokyo Olympics
2 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard says he's eager to make his Olympic debut at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in July even...
Sports
fbfb
MVP displeased with Parks Jr.
MVP displeased with Parks Jr.
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
After Bobby Ray Parks Jr. said last Saturday he’s skipping the coming PBA season, everyone is now eagerly awaiting TNT...
Sports
fbfb
Big J turns 75 but who&rsquo;s counting?
Big J turns 75 but who’s counting?
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Robert Jaworski turns 75 today but to his legion of fans, the Living Legend is ageless. Never has there been an athlete to...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with