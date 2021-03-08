Women's Day: Filipinas in sports who deserve your attention

MANILA, Philippines — Today is International Women's Day, and what better way to celebrate it than to honor some of the best in women's sports the Philippines has to offer.

With sports an arena that has long been difficult for women, striving as a female athlete comes easier said than done. But Filipinas have never been known to give up on their goals.

Philstar.com gives a rundown of Filipina sports personalities that any sports fan or enthusiast must pay attention to — because they're great at their job and deserve recognition.

1. Alex Eala

Fifteen-year-old tennis superstar Alex Eala is no stranger to making headlines.

Despite her young age, Eala has already broken barriers and rewritten Philippine history books as she flourishes in her tennis career.

With success early in her journey, it is not far off to say that Eala has much ahead of her.

Being a Grand Slam juniors titlist, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and a professional champion, the future is nothing but bright for the wunderkind.

2. Chanelle Molina

Hawaii-born Chanelle Molina is on the cusp of making history for Filipinas in the WNBA.

After recently inking a training camp deal with 2012 WNBA champions Indiana Fever, Molina is on track to become the league's first ever full-blooded Filipina.

A product of US NCAA Division I women's basketball program Washington State University, Molina is the cream of the crop.

Eager to blaze the trail for Filipina ballers in the WNBA, Molina is an inspiration for the next generation.

3. Hidilyn Diaz

Making it to the Olympics is already a great feat, but ending the country's decades-long medal drought to go with it is outright amazing — and that's exactly what weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz had done.

Already highly regarded and touted as one of the country's best bets in finally bringing home that elusive gold medal, Diaz is nothing short of legendary.

A product of a rags to riches story, Diaz's journey to the top was not an easy one.

But it's definitely one worth telling to inspire young girls to keep on striving.

4. Margielyn Didal

A two-time Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games medalist, and Asia's Skater of the Year — what more can you ask for from Margielyn Didal?

Though participating in a less traditional sport, Didal brings the same amount of pride as any other athlete when she competes in her events.

Touted to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo later this year, the skateboarder provides a less orthodox role model for female athletes.

Though competing in a sport that sometimes receives a bad rap, Didal shows that she can compete with the best.

5. Denice Zamboanga

Nicknamed "The Menace", Denice Zamboanga lives up to her moniker — plowing through the competition as one of the top women's atomweight fighters in ONE Championship.

Though only 24, Zamboanga is already making her case to be one of the best Filpina mixed martial art fighters going unbeaten so far in her professional career.

With the women's atomweight title within reach for the Filipina, Zamboanga stands to be the country's first female MMA world champion.

Going into every bout with explosiveness and a sense of control, Zamboanga's putting the whole world on notice -- so make sure to pay attention.

6. Nesthy Petecio

Filipinos have always been known for their boxing skills, producing names like Senator Manny Pacquiao, Donnie Nietes and Nonito Donaire Jr.

Enter Nesthy Petecio.

A world champion and possibly a future Olympic medalist, Petecio has little to nothing left to prove to cement her legacy.

With boxers like Petecio, and her national team teammate Irish Magno dominating in their respective fields, "fighting like a girl" no longer seems like an insult.

7. Women's National Basketball League

Home to the country's best women's basketball talents, the Women's National Basketball League is putting the talent of the Pinay baller on center stage.

A long overdue development for most Filipina ballers, the WNBL takes a step towards history as the country's first-ever professional women's basketball league.

In basketball-loving Philippines, Filipina ballers need Pinoys to prove their love for the game — whether it'll be boys or girls in the courts.

8. Jack Animam

It has been years since Jack Animam has experienced a loss as a collegiate player, and she doesn't plan on changing that any time soon.

Bringing her dominance from National University to Hsih Shin University in Taiwan, Animam continues to rule the hard courts.

Also a national team stalwart, Jack Animam is the pinnacle of what Filipina ballers can become.

Honorable mentions

Former Equestrian athlete and IOC Executive Board member Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski.

Maz Pacheco who plays for West Ham United in England's top-flight women's football in the FA Women's Super League.

Duke University's first-ever Asian women's basketball player and Gilas women prospect Vanessa de Jesus.