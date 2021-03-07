Jalen Green, Ignite headed to G League playoffs after demolition of Spurs

MANILA, Philippines — Team Ignite broke out of their losing slump at just the right time to punch a ticket to the NBA G League playoffs, winning against the Austin Spurs, 127-92 at the AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After going 4-0 in the beginning of the season, Ignite fell into a funk against more seasoned teams in the developmental league.

Prior to their win against the Spurs, the prospect-led Ignite went 3-7 in their last 10 games before pulling out the clutch victory to nab the last spot in the playoffs.

Ignite needed to pull out all the stops after losing three in a row prior to their final game of the season, including an upset loss at the hands of the also-ran Agua Caliente Clippers.

Against the Spurs, Ignite was all business determined to finish the season on a strong note, regardless if they made the playoffs or not.

At the end of the opening salvo, Ignite was already up by double-digits, 29-19.

This trend continued for Ignite as they made easy work of the Spurs who had already secured their spot safely at No. 5 in the standings.

Veteran Amir Johnson top scored for Ignite with 27 points while Isaiah Todd led the prospects with 25 markers.

Filipino-American Jalen Green, for his part, finished with 18 points in the lopsided win.

Ignite will face the Raptors 905 in the knockout playoffs on Monday, March 8 (Tuesday, March 9 in Manila).