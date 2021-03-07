ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Trade frenzy in the PBA

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - March 7, 2021 - 12:00am

Never in the PBA’s history has there been so much activity in terms of player movements during an offseason as what’s happening now with the draft coming close on March 14 and the season tipped to start on April 9. Teams are locking in cornerstone players with two or three-year extensions, sidelining marginals to make room for new hires, chasing desirables in their wish lists and preparing for bigger wars ahead.

Check out the marquee players who’ve recently switched sides. Vic Manuel went to Phoenix, Greg Slaughter to NorthPort, Christian Standhardinger to Ginebra, Mac Belo to Meralco, Baser Amer to Blackwater, Chris Banchero to Phoenix, Calvin Abueva to Magnolia and CJ Perez to San Miguel Beer. The frenzy hasn’t spared role players. MJ Ayaay moved to Ginebra, Brian Heruela to Alaska, Bryan Faundo to Blackwater, Sidney Onwubere and Clint Doliguez to NorthPort, Bradwyn Guinto to Rain or Shine, Russel Escoto, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Gelo Alolino to Terrafirma, Gab Banal and Yousef Taha to Alaska and Dave Marcelo, Glenn Khobuntin and Ping Exciminiano to TNT. Additionally, Kelly Williams was signed to a fresh two-year contract by TNT after sitting out last conference.

Among the players who’ve been signed two or three-year renewals were Alaska’s Jeron Teng (three), Phoenix’ Justin Chua (three), Abueva (three), Magnolia’s Mark Barroca (three), Phoenix’ RR Garcia (two), NLEX’ Raul Soyud (two) and TNT’s Simon Enciso (two).  Those who were inked to one-year extensions included Meralco’s Reynel Hugnatan, Noy Baclao and Jammer Jamito, NorthPort’s Nico Elorde, Paolo Taha, Jervy Cruz, Jonathan Grey, LA Revilla and Renzo Subido, Phoenix’ Jansen Rios, Terrafirma’s Eric Camson, Rashawn McCarthy, Jeepy Faundo, Juami Tiongson, Reden Celda, Joseph Gabayni, Bon-Bon Batiller and JP Calvo, NLEX’ AC Soberano, Kyles Lao, JR Quinahan and Michael Miranda and TNT’s Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon, Chris Javier and Almond Vosotros.

Draft picks also figured in negotiating trades. Alaska got Phoenix’ first and second round picks this year and its first pick in Season 47. Phoenix took Alaska’s first and second round picks this year. Phoenix and Magnolia also swapped first round picks in the Abueva deal. Clearly, the order of selection is critical in the coming draft because a team won’t want to wait too long for the chance to choose.

Here are five reasons why teams are hot to trade. Firstly, they’re positioning for the deep draft where blue-chippers are up for grabs. It’s not often so many can’t-miss rookies are available in a single draft. Secondly, there is looming parity and teams are out to get a leg up on others. In the last conference, two teams tied for first and five for third at the end of the eliminations. Thirdly, no team wants to be left behind in fortifying its troops. This is almost like an arms race. Fourthly, now is the time to reassess lineups with free agents and rookies ready to jump in. Every player in the roster must be serviceable. And lastly, there are increasing opportunities to grow the game regionally so teams are hoping to be at the forefront of the boom.

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Best trainer in the world': Pacquiao greets Roach on birthday
'Best trainer in the world': Pacquiao greets Roach on birthday
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Going on Instagram, the eight-division world champion celebrated his trainer since 2001 with photos of the pair throughout...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Arena to host Manny&rsquo;s last fight?
Philippine Arena to host Manny’s last fight?
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
The plan is for super WBA welterweight champion-in-recess Sen. Manny Pacquiao to fight twice this year and if socio-economic...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs
Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Entering the All-Star break, the Jazz are the cream of the crop with an NBA-best 27-9 record, with the second-place Phoenix...
Sports
fbfb
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Greg Slaughter’s farewell message to Ginebra management, coaches and teammates doesn’t seem to tell the whole...
Sports
fbfb
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Initially scheduled for February in Doha, Qatar, Gilas Pilipinas' remaining games in the qualifiers will happen much later...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
What&rsquo;s wrong, Bobby Ray?
What’s wrong, Bobby Ray?
By Olmin Leyba | 36 minutes ago
TNT Tropang Giga will embark on their mission to return to the PBA summit this season without ace guard Bobby Ray Parks ...
Sports
fbfb
PBA scribes honor Cone for title feat
PBA scribes honor Cone for title feat
36 minutes ago
Another championship, another individual accolade for Tim Cone.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine karatekas bound for Turkey
Philippine karatekas bound for Turkey
By Joey Villar | 36 minutes ago
Vaccinated or not, Southeast Asian Games karate gold medalist Jamie Lim and the rest of her fellow Tokyo Olympics hopefuls...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL gets green light
MPBL gets green light
By John Bryan Ulanday | 36 minutes ago
It’s all systems go for the bubble return of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League in Subic next week after a year-long...
Sports
fbfb
Top pros welcome challenge at Eagle Ridge
Top pros welcome challenge at Eagle Ridge
36 minutes ago
The Philippine Golf Tour ushers in a new season coming off a pandemic-disrupted year with an assembly of stars headlining...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with