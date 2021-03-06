ESPORT
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
BPO employees will be treated to a "full professional player experience" in a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament
MoonTon

PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2021 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Employees of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies will have a taste of esports with a weekend tournament of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang happening this weekend.

Dubbed "Weeknight Showdown: BPO Invitational", presented by PayMaya in partnership with OPPO and Popeyes, and special participation of Kopiko, the tournament will feature eight BPO companies that will compete to become the competition's first-ever champion.

The hostilities promises to give the contestants a "full professional player experience" including the presence of tournament marshals, and the broadcast of the games online.

Championship prizes for all participating comapanies will be up for grabs including cash incentives, OPPO phones, and in-game credits.

This will reportedly kick off a series of esports tournaments that will be headed by PayMaya.

"Together with our partners OPPO, Popeyes, and Kopiko, we are excited to host a first-of-its-kind tournament experience for gaming fans around the country as we solidify our support for esports in the country," said Mark Jason Dee, Head of Growth Marketing and Partnerships in PayMaya Philippines.

"We look forward to welcoming all aspiring gamers this weekend as they look to flex their skillset and bring pride to their respective teams," he said.

PayMaya has been catering its services to gamers and esport athletes, becoming a convenient tool for gamers where they can use the app to top-up on different websites that they can use for most gaming titles like Mobile Legends, Valorant, League of Legends, Call of Duty Mobie, and PUBG Mobile.

Ragnarok M, Azure Lane, World of Dragon Nest and among many others are also included in programs supported by PayMaya.

