ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
With or without vaccine, Pinoy Karatekas Turkey-bound for Olympics push
Jamie Lim and mother Darlene Berberabe (R) during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/File

With or without vaccine, Pinoy Karatekas Turkey-bound for Olympics push

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2021 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccinated or not, Southeast Asian Games karate gold medalist Jamie Lim and the rest of her fellow Tokyo Games hopefuls are scheduled to leave on March 15 for another training camp in Istanbul, Turkey as part of their preparation for the Olympic qualifier in Paris, France in June.

“Actually, I have no news about it (vaccination) and I don’t think they have plans,” said Lim in an online interview at the Philippine Sports Commission Hour last Friday.

“Of course, we’re going to be super careful going out. There will always be a risk but we’re aware of it and really just need to take care of ourselves, be mindful and do our best to be safe,” she added.

The daughter of former PBA star Samboy Lim along with Tokyo aspirants Sharif Afif, Alwyn Batican and Ivan Agustin have been training for seven weeks now at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

They would fly with national coach Okay Arpa of Turkey to Istanbul and join Filipino-Japanese Junna Tsukii and Joan Orbon, who will come from Orlando, Florida, for a two-month camp.

Tsukii was the first to fly to Istanbul as the lone Philippine representative to the Premier League set March 11.

Lim said the Istanbul training is an already tested recipe for success as they also trained there two years ago that resulted to two gold, a silver and nine bronze medals in the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games.

“The Turkey training is really effective, the environment is really different. We actually trained there last year before the Paris qualifiers but it was cut short,” said Lim.

Lim knows they would need to thread the proverbial eye of the needle to make the Olympic cut as they would battle around 100 participants per category for that three slots to the Summer Games where they would join early entrants gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter Ej Obiena and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.

“I know it’s going to be difficult,"

KARATE OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine Arena to host Manny&rsquo;s last fight?
Philippine Arena to host Manny’s last fight?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The plan is for super WBA welterweight champion-in-recess Sen. Manny Pacquiao to fight twice this year and if socio-economic...
Sports
fbfb
Odjie Mamon named Philippine women's volleyball coach after Ramil De Jesus declines post
Odjie Mamon named Philippine women's volleyball coach after Ramil De Jesus declines post
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
It was an interesting turn of events as Mamon, who coaches the University of Santo Tomas men's squad, was part of the selection...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs
Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Entering the All-Star break, the Jazz are the cream of the crop with an NBA-best 27-9 record, with the second-place Phoenix...
Sports
fbfb
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Initially scheduled for February in Doha, Qatar, Gilas Pilipinas' remaining games in the qualifiers will happen much later...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Kiwi Abelardo back in win column after KO win in ONE: Fists of Fury II
Fil-Kiwi Abelardo back in win column after KO win in ONE: Fists of Fury II
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The emphatic win came as a needed jolt to Abelardo's career, stopping a two-bout slide and put him back into the picture of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
'Best trainer in the world': Pacquiao greets Roach on birthday
'Best trainer in the world': Pacquiao greets Roach on birthday
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Going on Instagram, the eight-division world champion celebrated his trainer since 2001 with photos of the pair throughout...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL resumes March 10 with division finals in Subic
MPBL resumes March 10 with division finals in Subic
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
The San Juan Knights and the Makati Super Crunch will dispute the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season North crown while the Davao...
Sports
fbfb
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Dubbed "Weeknight Showdown: BPO Invitational", presented by PayMaya in partnership with OPPO and Popeyes, and special participation...
Sports
fbfb
With or without vaccine, Pinoy Karatekas Turkey-bound for Olympics push
With or without vaccine, Pinoy Karatekas Turkey-bound for Olympics push
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
They would fly with national coach Okay Arpa of Turkey to Istanbul and join Filipino-Japanese Junna Tsukii and Joan Orbon,...
Sports
fbfb
Veteran Conley finally gets NBA all-star nod
Veteran Conley finally gets NBA all-star nod
4 hours ago
For the past several years, the Jazz guard has been considered one of the NBA's best players to have never been chosen to...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with