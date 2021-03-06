ESPORT
Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz dribbles during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TIM NWACHUKWU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2021 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The league-best Utah Jazz aren't concerning themselves with individual accolades, at least according to Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson.

Speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Clarkson revealed that he and his teammates could care less about not being included in conversations of MVP, or other individual awards.

"I really don't think so, in the locker room it doesn't come up," said Clarkson when asked if the team was bothered with the lack of recognition.

"We definitely praise each other... [But] in terms of worrying about it if we get noticed or any of that, we just kind of focus on one thing and that's winning games," he continued.

Entering the All-Star break, the Jazz are the cream of the crop with an NBA-best 27-9 record, with the second-place Phoenix Suns a good two and a half games behind.

But its star in Donovan Mitchell, and even defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert are rarely included in any conversations for individual awards.

Most recently, Mitchell and Gobert were chosen last in the All-Star draft by captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Clarkson says that his teammates remain unfazed, however.

Eager to give the franchise it's first NBA title, Clarkson and the Utah Jazz are keeping a one track mind to elevating their game.

"We just trying to prove people wrong and get better that's it," Clarkson said.

