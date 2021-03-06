Fil-Kiwi Abelardo back in win column after KO win in ONE: Fists of Fury II

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Kiwi Mark "Tyson Fairtex" Abelardo is back to his winning ways following a second round knockout victory over Emilio "The Honey Badger" Urrutia in ONE: Fists of Fury II in Singapore.

A pre-recorded event broadcasted on Friday, Abelardo unloaded a series of punches and elbows that kept Urrutia on the back foot throughout the bout.

It all came to a climax in the second round when the 29-year-old countered a looping left hook from Urrutia with a tomahawk elbow that connected with the American's jaw.

Urrutia stumbled into the canvas and promopted referee Muhammad Sulaiman to step in and stop the bout after three minutes and 20 seconds in round two.

The emphatic win came as a needed jolt to Abelardo's career, stopping a two-bout slide and put him back into the picture of scaling the stacked bantamweight ladder in the Singapore promotion.

In the main event of Fists of Fury II, undefeated heavyweight Kang Ji Won of South Korea spoiled Amir Aliakbari's ONE Championship debut with a first-round knockout.

Kang connected on a short left hook counter on the Iranian's jaw in the first round and sent him dropping to the canvas to finish the fight.