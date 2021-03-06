ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Fil-Kiwi Abelardo back in win column after KO win in ONE: Fists of Fury II
Fil-Kiwi Mark "Tyson Fairtex" Abelardo unloaded a series of elbows against American Emilio Urrutia to down his foe in the second round in ONE: Fists of Fury II in Singapore
ONE Championship

Fil-Kiwi Abelardo back in win column after KO win in ONE: Fists of Fury II

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2021 - 9:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Kiwi Mark "Tyson Fairtex" Abelardo is back to his winning ways following a second round knockout victory over Emilio "The Honey Badger" Urrutia in ONE: Fists of Fury II in Singapore.

A pre-recorded event broadcasted on Friday, Abelardo unloaded a series of punches and elbows that kept Urrutia on the back foot throughout the bout.

It all came to a climax in the second round when the 29-year-old countered a looping left hook from Urrutia with a tomahawk elbow that connected with the American's jaw.

Urrutia stumbled into the canvas and promopted referee Muhammad Sulaiman to step in and stop the bout after three minutes and 20 seconds in round two.

The emphatic win came as a needed jolt to Abelardo's career, stopping a two-bout slide and put him back into the picture of scaling the stacked bantamweight ladder in the Singapore promotion.

In the main event of Fists of Fury II, undefeated heavyweight Kang Ji Won of South Korea spoiled Amir Aliakbari's ONE Championship debut with a first-round knockout.

Kang connected on a short left hook counter on the Iranian's jaw in the first round and sent him dropping to the canvas to finish the fight.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine Arena to host Manny&rsquo;s last fight?
Philippine Arena to host Manny’s last fight?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The plan is for super WBA welterweight champion-in-recess Sen. Manny Pacquiao to fight twice this year and if socio-economic...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So officially becomes US citizen, says US Chess Federation
Wesley So officially becomes US citizen, says US Chess Federation
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
This effectively bars So from returning to the Philippines to represent the country in his sport.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron picks Giannis; KD gets Kyrie
March 6, 2021 - 12:00am
LeBron James chose Giannis Antetokounmpo to spearhead his NBA All-Star Game line-up on Thursday as rival captain Kevin Durant opted for Brooklyn team-mate Kyrie Irving with his top pick.
Sports
fbfb
Mamon women’s volley head coach
By Joey Villar | March 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Odjie Mamon will be appointed head coach of the Philippine women’s volleyball team after Ramil de Jesus declined the offer, The STAR learned yesterday.
Sports
fbfb
The painful price of Tokyo
By Bill Velasco | March 6, 2021 - 12:00am
The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Organizing Committee are literally being forced to spare no expense to push through with the quadrennial spectacle.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
Initially scheduled for February in Doha, Qatar, Gilas Pilipinas' remaining games in the qualifiers will happen much later...
Sports
fbfb
C-stand traded for Greg-zilla
C-stand traded for Greg-zilla
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
In the wake of major personnel movements by its challengers, reigning PBA Philippine Cup kingpin Barangay Ginebra went to...
Sports
fbfb
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
By Abac Cordero | 10 hours ago
Greg Slaughter’s farewell message to Ginebra management, coaches and teammates doesn’t seem to tell the whole...
Sports
fbfb
So becomes US citizen
So becomes US citizen
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Hopes of Philippine-born chess wizard Wesley So representing the country in international competitions has been reduced from...
Sports
fbfb
Saso in line for Tokyo
Saso in line for Tokyo
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Fil-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso will wait until June 29 to officially claim her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics but there’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with