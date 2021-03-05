LeBron James, Bugs Bunny ball out in 'Space Jam 2' first look

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James has joined forces with unlikely teammate Bugs Bunny in the first look of the Los Angeles Lakers star's latest movie Space Jam 2.

James himself posted a first look at the movie on his Instagram, while it only lasted a few seconds it definitely built excitement over the sequel of the original Space Jam released way back 1996.

James is standing alongside Bugs Bunny in the clip while they stare up at what appears to be a spaceship while something heads up towards it in a red beam.

Along with the short clip, James included two screenshots — one that focuses on James and Bugs, while the other one shows a glimpse of other Looney Tunes characters including Sylvester and Tweety.

"I'm so EXCITED about this project!!! CAN NOT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE!," wrote James.

James also uploaded stills of the movie which shows him interact with Tweety and Lola Bunny.

Other pro players said to be involved in the film are Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Diana Taurasi.