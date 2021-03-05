ESPORT
LeBron takes Giannis, Curry; Durant gets Irving, Embiid in All-Star draft
LeBron James (L), Stephen Curry (R), and Giannis Antetokounmpo banner James' squad in the NBA All-Star Game
AFP

LeBron takes Giannis, Curry; Durant gets Irving, Embiid in All-Star draft

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA All-Star rosters are set for Team LeBron and Team Durant after LeBron James and Kevin Durant drafted their starters and reserves on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

James made the first pick in the draft and chose reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Durant took his teammate Kyrie Irving first.

The Los Angeles Lakers star then took an unexpected turn when he chose his longtime rival Stephen Curry with the third overall pick.

Durant would then take big man and MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid for his frontcourt, with the Brooklyn Nets star unable to suit up for his team himself.

James also drafted international stars Luka Doncic an Nikola Jokic to round up his starters.

Durant, meanwhile, took 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum.

For the reserves, James picked Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Chris Paul, Domantas Sabonis, and Rudy Gobert.

For his part, Durant drafted teammate James Harden, Devin Booker, Zion Williamson, Zach LaVine, Julius Randle, Nikola Vucevic, and Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert and Mitchell, who are part of the NBA's best team right now the Utah Jazz, were picked last in the two captains' drafts.

The NBA All-Star Game is slated for March 7 (March 8, Manila time) in a downsized All-Star weekend celebration for the NBA due to the pandemic.

During halftime of the All-Star Game, the All-Star Dunk Contest will commence.

