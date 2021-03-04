Palawan Queen's Gambit opens women's month with win over Lapu Lapu in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines — The start of international women's month couldn't have come at a better time for the Palawan Queen’s Gambit as they defeated the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors, 12-9, in the inaugural All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Queen’s Gambit have been unlucky in many recent outings as they would lose matches sometimes by a hairline. And yet, last Wednesday, March 3, the Queen’s Gambit looked like it was going to go the same way.

Their top players, Woman International Master(WIM)-elect Shania Mae Mendoza and WIM Cathy Secopito could only muster a point against their Lapu Lapu counterparts National Master (NM) Merben Roque and Brylle Arellano who collectively chalked up five points from the blitz and rapid matches.

Palawan got some badly needed points when WIM Antoinette San Diego and Woman NM Carmelita Abanes drew 3-3 with Naki Warriors’ Odilon Badilles and Cristy Cabungcag respectively.

Still, Lapu Lapu looked like they were going to coast to a win after going 9-4.

The all-distaff side found their fount of strength in their homegrown cadre of Marife dela Torre, Yanika Seratubias, and Jesibel Maberit all won their matches to notch the score at 9-all.

Suddenly, it was game on.

WIM Mikee Suede completed the comeback by taking all three points in her match for a 12-9 win and Palawan’s third in 22 matches.

“I’m happy with our win last night. During our first game with Lapu Lapu, we had a close match. I’m glad we were able to turn the table around this time.” said Palawan head coach Susan Neri.

“For the homegrown players and our senior, I know they pushed themselves harder this time. Our senior player, WNM Carmelita Abanes in fact, calls me every day to train and that alone proves the eagerness to improve. This is why the game is rewarding for us," she continued.