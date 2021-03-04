ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Netflix unfurls full trailer of new anime series 'DOTA: Dragon’s Blood'

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Do you know whom you serve?" echoed the tagline in the latest trailer of Netflix’s new anime series DOTA: Dragon’s Blood.

Inspired by Valve's hit game Dota 2, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will dwell into the lore of the popular game.

Just weeks after co-producers Netflix and Valve revealed the teaser trailer, the longer trailer shows off more characters and story elements that fans can expect when the series unfurls on March 25. 

The series will follow the story of Dota 2 hero Dragon Knight Davion who devotes his life to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.

However, he must "use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon".

Since release on Tuesday, it has garnered over a million views on Netflix's Youtube channel.

But there seem to be mixed reactions from fans if the like-dislike ratio is to be discussed, with a thousand dislikes on the trailer compared to 42,000 likes.

Apart from the full trailer, Netflix has also released four posters of titular characters, Davion, Mirana, and Invoker and Luna.

Book 1 of DOTA: Dragon's Blood will have eight episodes available on the streaming platform.

