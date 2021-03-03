Diversity, inclusivity take spotlight in adidas women's month celebration

MANILA, Philippines — Empowerment to all women in sport takes the spotlight in atletic brand adidas' campaign this women's month.

In pursuit of inclusivity for sports women, regardless of age, socio-economic, cultural background, or sporting ability, adidas launched "Watch Us Move".

It is a campaign aimed to to push boundaries through product innovations to deal with barriers women may face when it comes to movement — kicking off with the arrival of the brand's most supportive activewear yet called Formotion.

The collection, developed by an all-female design team, is set to deliver maximum support while also offering comfortable fits for all body types and whatever obstacles a woman in sport may face physically.

The brand's performance wear removes gaps faced by different communities of women in sport with modest swimwear, a performance tight that helps you stay in play during your period, performance footwear crafted with the female anatomy in focus, and an extension of the brand's maternity collection.

"We believe that sport should be accessible to — and representative of — all, and this year we are accelerating our efforts to ensure it is an inclusive space for women," said Aimee Arana, general manager of Global Training at adidas.

"We had real, open, and honest conversations with women around the world about the things that are missing and what we can do better," she continued.

Apart from the release of Formotion, adidas' Move With Us campaign also includes diversifying the community of online workouts which have spiked in popularity amid the pandemic.

Avaiable for free on adidas' Youtube channel, athletes and grassroots fitness enthusiasts from various underrepresented communities are set to take the stage for a more inclusive take on sport and fitness.

The Formotion collection will be made available worldwide starting March 4, while the Move With Us fitness series kicked off last February 25.