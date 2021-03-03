ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Uniqlo to make replica Roger Federer game wear available for Pinoy fans
Roger Federer is a global brand ambassador for Uniqlo
Courtesy of Uniqlo

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans of Swiss tennis star Roger Federer can expect a treat from clothing brand Uniqlo as Federer's return to the ATP tour approaches this month.

The Japanese global apparel retailer announced this week that replicas of Federer's game wear at the upcoming Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2021 will be made available in Philippine stores.

The collection includes A DRY-EX Polo Shirt available in two colors priced at P1,490. Also to be made available are RF Caps later this year.

Federer is a global brand ambassador for the Japanese company and was consulted in the design of the game wear.

"Working with the Uniqlo design team, we were able to continue to innovate the design and functionality of my 2021 outfits," said Federer.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be his first tournament back in the ATP Tour after playing his last match over a year ago in the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic.

Fans are anticipating the 20-time grand slam champion's return since undergoing two right knee operations in the past 12 months.

