Margielyn Didal hauls accolades in Asia Skateboarding Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics hopeful Margielyn Didal already has a lot to celebrate this year, after bagging two awards in the inaugural Asia Skateboarding Awards.

With a number of awardees announced Tuesday, Didal copped both the "Style for Miles", and the "Fastest Feet in the East" awards, which bagged her $300 in prize money.

Didal bested fellow Pinoy skater Cindy Lou Serna in the "Style for Miles" award, while Filipino Mak Feliciano lost to Japan's Daiki Hoshino in the men's category.

The Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games medalist is also nominated for the Asia Skater of the Year, which could net her a whopping $1500 in prize money.

She is joined by Serna anew in the nominees for the organization's top award.

Two Filipinos are also nominated for the men's category for Skater of the Year, Feliciano and Daniel Ledermann.

Didal is also among the finalists for "Trick of the Year" which has a $250 prize at stake.

For the men's finalists, Ledermann, Feliciano and Daryl Dominguez banner the Philippine contingent.