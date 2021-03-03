ESPORT
Fil-Aussie Lizette Cabrera savors bannering Philippine tennis with Alex Eala
Lizette Cabrera (L) and Alex Eala
Released/Rafa Nadal Academy

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 9:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Lizette Cabrera may have been born and raised in Australia, but the Filipino blood that runs in her veins cannot be denied.

That is why whenever she steps on the tennis courts as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 141, Cabrera brings not only Australia but the Philippines in her stead.

Joined by rising tennis star Alex Eala, Cabrera raises the banner of Philippine tennis in the WTA tour.

While already collaborating in bringing the Philippines to the tennis map, Cabrera hopes to work more closely with the Philippine wunderkind.

"I have been following her progress. I think she's definitely going to do some damage when she plays more and more matches on the tour," Cabrera told Philippine reporters on Monday.

"Hopefully, someday we get to play doubles together... Showcase the Filipinos and what we bring to the table," she continued.

Cabrera, 23, was born to Filipino parents in Townsville, Australia on Dec. 19, 1997. 

'Focus on your own journey'

It has been five years since she has entered the WTA tour, with multiple stints in the Australian Open, as well as the US Open.

Most recently, she reached the second round of the Australian Open doubles tournament.

Having more experience compared to the 15-year-old Eala, Cabrera offered advice to the WTA World No. 863.

"My advice to her would be just to focus on your own journey and to make sure you surround yourself with the right people," said Cabrera.

"People expect you to make it at a young age but... You never know when that breakthrough's going to come. My advice is just to work hard and enjoy it," she continued.

Much like any Filipino with a tight-knit relationship with her relatives, Cabrera also reiterated the importance of having support from them when it comes to their tennis careers.

"At the end of the day, when your family supports you, you have the people there for you in the good and the bad, it'll be just as rewarding when you make it and take them with you," said Cabrera.

Barring any cancellations due to the pandemic, Cabrera is set for a busy calendar this 2021 — targeting stints in all grand slams and other major WTA tournaments.

Eala, for her part, continues her rise in the pros when she takes part in a W25 tournament in Manacor, Spain beginning Wednesday.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
