Abanse Negrense squads shock PSL foes in Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines – Abanse Negrense Teams A and B came, saw and conquered perennial Philippine Superliga squads to create Visayan ripples and take early lead in Day One of the Gatorade-PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup on Friday at the Subic bubble in Zambales.

Abanse Negrense A’s Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato stunned mainstays F2 Logistics' Kyla Gallego and Jennymar Senares (21-15, 21-12) and Sta. Lucia B’s Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete (21-14, 21-12) in straight sets for a rousing 2-0 start in Pool A.

Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva of Abanse Negrense B then followed suit with wins over United Auctioneers’ Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas (21-13, 21-12) and tournament-favorite Sta. Lucia A’s DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia (6-21, 21-14, 15-11) to stay flawless in Pool B.

“We adjusted in receiving and setting late in the game after a slow start. But more than the win, we’re just honored to be part of this historic event,” said Cosas as Abanse Negrense B bucked off a 15-point opening set loss.

Sta. Lucia B and F2 Logistics split their outings for a 1-1 slate while guest team Kennedy Solar Energy — Petro Gazz got dragged to a 0-2 start in Pool A heading into Day Two.

The Lady Realtors and Cargo Movers both scored dominant 21-10, 21-7 and 21-9, 21-6 wins over the listless Petro Gazz, respectively.

In Pool B, last Challenge Cup runner-up Sta. Lucia A settled for a 1-1 record along with United Auctioneers (1-1) as Toby’s Sports went winless (0-2) in the opening day of first volleyball tournament amid the pandemic.

Sta. Lucia A and United Auctioneers both bested Toby’s Sports in the morning matches with a 21-18, 21-13 and 21-16, 21-15 victories, respectively.

Beyond the game and results so far though, playing the game they love alone was already a priceless win for the players after the sports’ shutdown last March.

"At this point, more than winning the game, we're happy to play again in a tournament,” said Sta. Lucia’s Pineda on the three-day tilt held in coordination with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and IATF Region III.