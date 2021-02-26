Margielyn Didal confident of making it to Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Asian and Southeast Asian Games skateboard gold medalist Margielyn Didal is optimistic she would qualify to the Tokyo Olympics slated July 23 to August 8 even if the qualifying competitions will be called off.

“I’m feeling confident I’ll qualify,” said 21-year-old Didal during Friday’s online Philippine Sports Commission Hour.

A maximum of 20 qualifiers are allowed per event — men’s park and street and women’s park and street — in skateboarding in Tokyo.

And Didal is ranked 14th in the world and should rank higher than that since only three entries are allowed per country.

Already, the world qualifying in boxing in Paris, France in June was already scratched off, leaving organizers to base the athletes who will qualify to Tokyo via rankings.

This means 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will qualify since they are No. 1 in their respective division.

Didal could be going the same course.

“The first two qualifiers were already cancelled and there is a chance the third and fourth would also be called off, leaving only two qualifiers,” said Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines president Carl Sambrano. “But if the Olympics will start today, Margie will be in,” he added.