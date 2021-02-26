ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Margielyn Didal confident of making it to Tokyo Olympics
Margielyn Didal
AFP

Margielyn Didal confident of making it to Tokyo Olympics

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines – Asian and Southeast Asian Games skateboard gold medalist Margielyn Didal is optimistic she would qualify to the Tokyo Olympics slated July 23 to August 8 even if the qualifying competitions will be called off.

“I’m feeling confident I’ll qualify,” said 21-year-old Didal during Friday’s online Philippine Sports Commission Hour.

A maximum of 20 qualifiers are allowed per event — men’s park and street and women’s park and street — in skateboarding in Tokyo.

And Didal is ranked 14th in the world and should rank higher than that since only three entries are allowed per country.

Already, the world qualifying in boxing in Paris, France in June was already scratched off, leaving organizers to base the athletes who will qualify to Tokyo via rankings.

This means 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will qualify since they are No. 1 in their respective division.

Didal could be going the same course.

“The first two qualifiers were already cancelled and there is a chance the third and fourth would also be called off, leaving only two qualifiers,” said Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines president Carl Sambrano. “But if the Olympics will start today, Margie will be in,” he added.

MARGIELYN DIDAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Timberwolves' Beasley banned 12 games for making threats
Timberwolves' Beasley banned 12 games for making threats
6 hours ago
The NBA has slapped Malik Beasley with a 12-game ban after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard was charged by police in the offseason...
Sports
fbfb
GM Mark Paragua: When student becomes teacher and master
GM Mark Paragua: When student becomes teacher and master
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
If real life were science fiction, then chess Grandmaster Mark Paragua would be a Jedi Master — one overseeing his younglings...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
4 hours ago
Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, according to a statement...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto’s in good hands
By Joaquin Henson | February 25, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Kai Sotto’s exclusion from the Ignite team in the NBA G-League.
Sports
fbfb
Pinoys rally behind Kai
Pinoys rally behind Kai
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Filipinos received news of Kai Sotto’s missed opportunity to play in the G League with sadness but expressed hope the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Irving scores 27 as Nets roll over Magic; Embiid outduels Doncic
Irving scores 27 as Nets roll over Magic; Embiid outduels Doncic
3 hours ago
Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points and nine assists as the Brooklyn Nets stretched their winning streak to a season-high...
Sports
fbfb
'Head Case Hatton' becomes showcase event on PGA Tour
'Head Case Hatton' becomes showcase event on PGA Tour
By Jim McCabe | 5 hours ago
Tyrrell Hatton is a showcase event on the golf course — and not just because he’s wearing out a pathway to the...
Sports
fbfb
Ancajas girds for April defense
Ancajas girds for April defense
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is set to make the ninth defense of his crown against dangerous Mexican mandatory...
Sports
fbfb
Ange great fit for Gilas
Ange great fit for Gilas
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Philippine coaches and officials see Ateneo slotman Angelo “Ange” Kouame as a great fit for Gilas Pilipinas moving...
Sports
fbfb
Perez takes scoring honors; Black banners top rookies
Perez takes scoring honors; Black banners top rookies
17 hours ago
CJ Perez and Aaron Black lead the initial batch of players to be recognized in the PBA Press Corps virtual Awards Night on...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with