Negros squeaks past San Juan; Manila upends Iloilo in PCAP

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2021 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – Professional Chess Association of the Philippines Southern Conference pacesetter Negros Kingsmen squeaked past the San Juan Predators in Wednesday play.

It was a tough loss for San Juan that got huge three points from GM Oliver Barbosa on Board 1 against Nelson Mariano.

In other board action between the Manila Indios Bravos bagged a huge 11.5-9.5 win over the Iloilo Kisela Knights behind US-based Grandmaster Ino Sadorra’s twin triumphs in blitz and rapid play against fellow GM Joey Antonio.

Negros’ win allowed them to stay atop the Southern Conference standings despite having an identical 18-3 record with Camarines due to percentage points.

Despite the loss, San Juan remained atop the Northern Conference, also with an 18-3 record and ahead on points against Laguna.

Manila, which has had consistency problems in this All-Filipino conference, is at fourth spot in the North with a 15-6 record.

Iloilo slipped to third in the south with a 17-4 slate.

