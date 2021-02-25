ESPORT
Camarines nips Caloocan in PCAP Armageddon shootout

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2021 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of Professional Chess Association of the Philippines heavyweights, the Camarines Soaring Eagles defeated Caloocan City Loadmanna Knights, 3-0, in Armageddon play last Wednesday evening.

With both teams tied at 10.5 points apiece after the results of blitz and rapid play, the Soaring Eagles’ Grandmaster Mark Paragua (black) faced off against the Loadmanna Knights’ International Master Paulo Bersamina while Ellan Asuela (white) took on Fide Master Nelson Villanueva (black), and Christian Mark Daluz (black) match wits with IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia (white), respectively. 

Camarines’ trio swept their Caloocan counterparts, 3-0, to take the huge win for an over-all 18-3 record that is good for second in the Southern Conference right behind the Negros Kingsmen who tote a similar win-loss slate but are ahead due to percentage points.

The Soaring Eagles took the blitz boards, 4.5-2.5 behind Asuela, Daluz, Carlo Lorena and Virgen Gil Ruaya.

Bersamina and Woman International Master Arvie Lozana kept Caloocan from being shutout with wins over Paragua and Virgenie Ruaya, respectively.

Caloocan staged a comeback in rapid play with an 8-6 win that forged the deadlock despite Paragua getting back at Bersamina.

In their first match of the day, Camarines made mincemeat out of the Isabela Knight raiders, 18-3.

The Caloocan Loadmanna Knights, who in their first match of the day — a close 11-10 win over the Zamboanga Sultans — ended the day at third place in the Northern Conference with a 17-3 record behind san Juan and Laguna which both sport 18-3 records.

