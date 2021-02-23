ESPORT
Kai Sotto done with NBA G League, won't rejoin Ignite in Orlando
Kai Sotto
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 9:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will not be joining Team Ignite in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Florida, as the Filipino prospect has completely left the program.

This was announced by the NBA G League itself on Tuesday evening in a media release, following days of uncertainty on Sotto’s plans.

Per the statement, Sotto and the league made the “mutual decision” that the 7’3” big man will not be entering the G League bubble to play with his teammates.

“Kai and the team both understood the challenges for him to rejoin Ignite given the current international travel constraints, quarantine times and health and safety protocols,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. 

“Kai will always be part of the extended Ignite family and we wish him continued success as he pursues his NBA dreams.” he added.

Sotto left the US earlier this year to go home to the Philippines and play for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

He returned to the US after the qualifiers were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

