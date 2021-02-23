ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Report: Vic Manuel shipped to Phoenix in trade with Alaska
Vic Manuel
PBA Images

Report: Vic Manuel shipped to Phoenix in trade with Alaska

(Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – Disgruntled big man Vic Manuel is bound for the Phoenix Fuel Masters after a trade deal has been reached with the Alaska Aces, multiple reports said Tuesday.

Gerry Ramos of Spin.ph first broke the news, saying the trade has reached the PBA Commissioner’s office for approval. Alaska reportedly wants Phoenix’s first round pick in the upcoming PBA Draft as part of the package for Manuel.

The PBA has confirmed receiving the proposal, per Bryan Ulanday of The STAR.

The Fuel Masters are set to pick sixth in the draft, a pick it got from Magnolia as part of their recent transaction that sent star Calvin Abueva for guard Chris Banchero.

Other outlets claimed it was a sign-and-trade deal for Alaska in an effort to still acquire assets for Manuel. 

The workhorse Manuel, who suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila, finally got his wish to be traded after repeatedly expressing his disinterest in staying with Alaska.

He averaged 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.

CALVIN ABUEVA PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Portland's Lillard upset that Timberwolves didn't hire from within
Portland's Lillard upset that Timberwolves didn't hire from within
3 hours ago
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard blasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for going outside their organization to hire...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
Exclusive
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Now, with one of is daughters also getting the privilege of representing flag and country, the former Laguna Lakers cager...
Sports
fbfb
Amid rumors, NBA G League source insists Sotto 'still member of Ignite'
Amid rumors, NBA G League source insists Sotto 'still member of Ignite'
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Doubts on Sotto's future with the G League rose Saturday evening as rumors floated that the 18-year-old has been disallowed...
Sports
fbfb
Paradero demands rematch vs Saludar
By Joaquin Henson | February 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Robert “Inggo” Paradero celebrated too early and paid a hefty price for showboating in the last two rounds as veteran Vic Saludar stepped up the pace down the stretch to eke out a split 12-round decision...
Sports
fbfb
Draft bets strut stuff in private workouts
Draft bets strut stuff in private workouts
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
In the absence of the Draft Combine, PBA teams are taking the next best step: Checking out their rookie prospects through...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Beal, Wizards outlast Lakers in OT; Jazz rain triples on Hornets
Beal, Wizards outlast Lakers in OT; Jazz rain triples on Hornets
9 minutes ago
Bradley Beal scored 33 points as the Washington Wizards won their fifth straight, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-124,...
Sports
fbfb
Athletes set to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines under House resolution
Athletes set to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines under House resolution
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The House sports and youth development committee approved Tuesday a resolution calling on the government to prioritize athletes...
Sports
fbfb
Armero, 59
February 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Manila Standard deskman/sportswriter Arman Armero passed away yesterday morning after lingering heart and kidney ailments. He was 59.
Sports
fbfb
Cariquitan bags all-around title
February 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Jan Mckayla Cariquitan emerged as the individual all-around champion in the first Virtual Gymnastics Competition organized recently by TMC Gymnastics.
Sports
fbfb
Philippines eyes 46 sports in Hangzhou Asiad
By Joey Villar | February 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines will compete in 46 of the 61 sports calendared for the 2022 Asian Games set for Sept. 10-25 next year in Hangzhou, China.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with