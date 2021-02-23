Report: Vic Manuel shipped to Phoenix in trade with Alaska

MANILA, Philippines – Disgruntled big man Vic Manuel is bound for the Phoenix Fuel Masters after a trade deal has been reached with the Alaska Aces, multiple reports said Tuesday.

Gerry Ramos of Spin.ph first broke the news, saying the trade has reached the PBA Commissioner’s office for approval. Alaska reportedly wants Phoenix’s first round pick in the upcoming PBA Draft as part of the package for Manuel.

The PBA has confirmed receiving the proposal, per Bryan Ulanday of The STAR.

Another trade in the books in the wild PBA offseason as Alaska ships veteran Vic Manuel to Phoenix in exchange for Brian Heruela and draft picks in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft, @pbaconnect confirms. @PhilippineStar @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) February 23, 2021

The Fuel Masters are set to pick sixth in the draft, a pick it got from Magnolia as part of their recent transaction that sent star Calvin Abueva for guard Chris Banchero.

Other outlets claimed it was a sign-and-trade deal for Alaska in an effort to still acquire assets for Manuel.

The workhorse Manuel, who suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila, finally got his wish to be traded after repeatedly expressing his disinterest in staying with Alaska.

He averaged 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.