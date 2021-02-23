ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Athletes set to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines under House resolution
Empty syringes sit in a box waiting to be filled with vaccine at a vaccination center in Londonderry, New Hampshire on February 4, 2021.
AFP/Joseph Prezioso

Athletes set to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines under House resolution

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House Sports and Youth Development Committee approved Tuesday a resolution calling on the government to prioritize athletes who would participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games for COVID-19 vaccines.

With the approval of the resolution, it will now go to the plenary where the House can either adopt or reject it. If adopted, the resolution will express the opinion of the chamber on the issue, but would have no force and effect of law.

During the hearing on the proposal by Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero (1-PACMAN party-list), panel chair Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy (Isabela) called on the government to include Olympic and Souteast Asian Games athletes in the priority list for coronavirus shots.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez, however, said that while they have called on the government’s pandemic task force to support athletes’ vaccination against COVID-19, they do not want to jump the line.

“We are requesting support from the IATF for the much needed COVID-19 vaccines but without skipping the most vulnerable frontliners,” Ramirez told the committee.

He added that even if athletes were to be prioritized, they cannot be forced to take the vaccine. The logistics of how athletes who are training abroad would be inoculated also remained unanswered.

Currently, Olympic and SEA Games athletes are not in the priority list for the scarce and coveted shots, doses of which have yet to arrive in the Philippines.

LIST: Priority population groups for COVID-19 vaccination

The International Olympic Committee has said that athletes and officials taking part in the Tokyo Games would not be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS 2021 VIETNAM SEA GAMES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Portland's Lillard upset that Timberwolves didn't hire from within
Portland's Lillard upset that Timberwolves didn't hire from within
3 hours ago
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard blasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for going outside their organization to hire...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
Exclusive
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Now, with one of is daughters also getting the privilege of representing flag and country, the former Laguna Lakers cager...
Sports
fbfb
Amid rumors, NBA G League source insists Sotto 'still member of Ignite'
Amid rumors, NBA G League source insists Sotto 'still member of Ignite'
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Doubts on Sotto's future with the G League rose Saturday evening as rumors floated that the 18-year-old has been disallowed...
Sports
fbfb
Paradero demands rematch vs Saludar
By Joaquin Henson | February 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Robert “Inggo” Paradero celebrated too early and paid a hefty price for showboating in the last two rounds as veteran Vic Saludar stepped up the pace down the stretch to eke out a split 12-round decision...
Sports
fbfb
Draft bets strut stuff in private workouts
Draft bets strut stuff in private workouts
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
In the absence of the Draft Combine, PBA teams are taking the next best step: Checking out their rookie prospects through...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Beal, Wizards outlast Lakers in OT; Jazz rain triples on Hornets
Beal, Wizards outlast Lakers in OT; Jazz rain triples on Hornets
9 minutes ago
Bradley Beal scored 33 points as the Washington Wizards won their fifth straight, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-124,...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Vic Manuel shipped to Phoenix in trade with Alaska
Report: Vic Manuel shipped to Phoenix in trade with Alaska
31 minutes ago
Disgruntled big man Vic Manuel is bound for the Phoenix Fuel Masters after a trade deal has been reached with the Alaska Aces,...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala improves to 763rd in WTA ranking
Alex Eala improves to 763rd in WTA ranking
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala has reached a new career-high in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World ...
Sports
fbfb
SMB not rushing June Mar
SMB not rushing June Mar
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen aren’t rushing the return of superstar June Mar Fajardo to the team’s ongoing training...
Sports
fbfb
Miko makes heads turn in US NCAA
Miko makes heads turn in US NCAA
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Pennsylvania State University rookie Miko Eala heaped praises from his mentors after outlasting Northwestern’s Trice...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with