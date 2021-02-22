ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Draft bets strut stuff in private workouts
Yeng Guiao
STAR/ File

Draft bets strut stuff in private workouts

Olmin Leyba, John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - February 22, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In the absence of the Draft Combine, PBA teams are taking the next best step: Checking out their rookie prospects through “private workouts.”

“We’re planning to invite some players considering the Draft Combine won’t take place anymore,” NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said during the Road Warriors’ “Arangkada!” forum on Facebook.

“So this week, we’ll sit down with the assistant coaches to decide who we want to see in our workouts kasi meron tayong sinusunod na (we’re following health and safety) protocols so that our workouts can still be safe,” he added.

The PBA has cancelled the Draft Combine –  a two-day activity where aspirants get to showcase their skills before the actual drafting – to ensure the safety of the participants.

But the pro league has given the squads another way to get a look-see and gauge their prospects from the deep pool of applicants.

“Teams are open to inviting rookies to private workouts so long as they follow our existing guidelines and protocols, including testing,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told The STAR.

Magnolia was among the first to invite rookie aspirants in. The Hotshots have arranged sessions this week with their prospective picks for the No. 10 like big men Larry Muyang, Santi Santillan, Ben Adamos and James Laput, and are eyeing another one for the guards afterwards.

The Road Warriors, meanwhile, seek to make the most of their rights to the Nos. 3 and 4 in the deepest ever draft set on March 14 to stack up. They also have a crack at two picks in the special Gilas Pilipinas round.

The team is on the lookout for a big man to fill in the void left by Poy Erram and possibly Asi Taulava, in case he decides to retire this season.

Like the pros, the rookie candidates must undergo RT-PCR testing and yield a negative result to be allowed to join the PBA teams’ workouts and follow a strict home-venue-home routine.

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
Exclusive
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Now, with one of is daughters also getting the privilege of representing flag and country, the former Laguna Lakers cager...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia coach tells Abueva: Stay focused
Magnolia coach tells Abueva: Stay focused
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Stay focused like you did in the PBA bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala wins first US NCAA match as Penn State falls to Illinois
Miko Eala wins first US NCAA match as Penn State falls to Illinois
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Eala, the 18-year-old older brother of Philippine wunderkind Alex Eala, made his collegiate debut with Pennsylvania State...
Sports
fbfb
Stars shine on Osaka
Stars shine on Osaka
1 day ago
Japan’s Naomi Osaka dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open in dominant style for her fourth...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament set
By Edgar De Castro | February 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The FIDE Candidates Tournament, suspended halfway last year due to the pandemic, will resume play April 19-29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, the governing global chess body announced recently.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Marcial to join national boxers in Thai camp
Marcial to join national boxers in Thai camp
By Joey Villar | 39 minutes ago
Tokyo-bound boxer Eumir Felix Marcial is joining Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam as they pitch camp in Thailand...
Sports
fbfb
Golf tour kicks off new season at Eagle Ridge
Golf tour kicks off new season at Eagle Ridge
39 minutes ago
Riding on the crest of its successful re-start in a pandemic-hit year, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. penciled a two-stage...
Sports
fbfb
Heat edge struggling Lakers; Hornets nip Warriors on Rozier buzzer-beater
February 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Jimmy Butler and Kendrick Nunn combined for 51 points as the Miami Heat defeated reigning league champions the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 on Saturday, in a rematch of last season’s NBA finals.
Sports
fbfb
The man who played as a woman
By Bill Velasco | February 22, 2021 - 12:00am
One of the growing issues in the US and global sports is the right of transgender athletes to compete, particularly at school and amateur levels.
Sports
fbfb
Djokovic beats Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
Djokovic beats Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
5 hours ago
World number one Novak Djokovic beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with