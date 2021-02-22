Golf tour kicks off new season at Eagle Ridge

MANILA, Philippines — Riding on the crest of its successful re-start in a pandemic-hit year, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. penciled a two-stage tournament for the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT next month to usher its 2021 season with accent still on the safety and health of the players and all the personnel involved.

The Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite, the country’s largest golfing facility with four championship courses, will host the March 9-12 (ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge) and March 23-26 (ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship) events at the Aoki and Norman layouts, respectively.

Like in its first two-tournament bubble marking the resumption of both tours at Riviera’s Couples and Langer courses late last year, strict health protocols will be imposed for the duration of the twin events.

“As much as we wanted to provide opportunities for our pros, we have to ensure that it will be safe and responsible to resume our tour,” said Colo Ventosa, general manager of the organizing PGTI.

The Games and Amusements Board actually endorsed the staging of more pro tournaments right after the first Riviera tournament last November, citing the PGTI’s strict compliance with the Dept. of Health-Philippine Sports Commission-GAB Joint Administrative Order with regard government’s health and safety guidelines.

But the PGTI and the sponsoring ICTSI had wanted that all safety measures are in place before resuming the circuit.

Registration is ongoing with the PGTI expecting around 85 players in men’s and ladies sides to participate. Deadline for listup is on March 2 at 5 p.m.