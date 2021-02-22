ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Golf tour kicks off new season at Eagle Ridge
The Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite, the country’s largest golfing facility with four championship courses, will host the March 9-12 (ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge) and March 23-26 (ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship) events at the Aoki and Norman layouts, respectively.
STAR/ File

Golf tour kicks off new season at Eagle Ridge

(The Philippine Star) - February 22, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Riding on the crest of its successful re-start in a pandemic-hit year, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. penciled a two-stage tournament for the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT next month to usher its 2021 season with accent still on the safety and health of the players and all the personnel involved.

The Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite, the country’s largest golfing facility with four championship courses, will host the March 9-12 (ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge) and March 23-26 (ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship) events at the Aoki and Norman layouts, respectively.

Like in its first two-tournament bubble marking the resumption of both tours at Riviera’s Couples and Langer courses late last year, strict health protocols will be imposed for the duration of the twin events.

“As much as we wanted to provide opportunities for our pros, we have to ensure that it will be safe and responsible to resume our tour,” said Colo Ventosa, general manager of the organizing PGTI.

The Games and Amusements Board actually endorsed the staging of more pro tournaments right after the first Riviera tournament last November, citing the PGTI’s strict compliance with the Dept. of Health-Philippine Sports Commission-GAB Joint Administrative Order with regard government’s health and safety guidelines.

But the PGTI and the sponsoring ICTSI had wanted that all safety measures are in place before resuming the circuit.

Registration is ongoing with the PGTI expecting around 85 players in men’s and ladies sides to participate. Deadline for listup is on March 2 at 5 p.m.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
Exclusive
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Now, with one of is daughters also getting the privilege of representing flag and country, the former Laguna Lakers cager...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia coach tells Abueva: Stay focused
Magnolia coach tells Abueva: Stay focused
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Stay focused like you did in the PBA bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala wins first US NCAA match as Penn State falls to Illinois
Miko Eala wins first US NCAA match as Penn State falls to Illinois
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Eala, the 18-year-old older brother of Philippine wunderkind Alex Eala, made his collegiate debut with Pennsylvania State...
Sports
fbfb
Stars shine on Osaka
Stars shine on Osaka
1 day ago
Japan’s Naomi Osaka dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open in dominant style for her fourth...
Sports
fbfb
Candidates Tournament set
By Edgar De Castro | February 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The FIDE Candidates Tournament, suspended halfway last year due to the pandemic, will resume play April 19-29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, the governing global chess body announced recently.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Heat edge struggling Lakers; Hornets nip Warriors on Rozier buzzer-beater
February 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Jimmy Butler and Kendrick Nunn combined for 51 points as the Miami Heat defeated reigning league champions the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 on Saturday, in a rematch of last season’s NBA finals.
Sports
fbfb
The man who played as a woman
By Bill Velasco | February 22, 2021 - 12:00am
One of the growing issues in the US and global sports is the right of transgender athletes to compete, particularly at school and amateur levels.
Sports
fbfb
Ricky Vargas ABAP confident boxers will win Olympic medal
Ricky Vargas ABAP confident boxers will win Olympic medal
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas is confident the country can snare a medal in boxing...
Sports
fbfb
Wave of the future
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Last Tuesday, the London School of Economics Student Union conducted a virtual panel discussion on “The Rise of Asian Sports Business” with host Yuyang Cao and academic chair Dr. Xiaoran Hu presiding...
Sports
fbfb
Djokovic thinks ‘positive’ facing Medvedev in finals
February 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Novak Djokovic says going unbeaten in eight Australian Open finals will give him confidence in Sunday’s decider, but he’ll need more than that to overcome “the man to beat” red-hot Russian...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with