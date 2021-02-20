Osaka breezes past Brady, claims second Australian Open title

MANILA, Philippines — Naomi Osaka has clinched her second Australian Open title after beating American foe Jennifer Brady, 6-4, 6-3, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

Her second title in three years Down Under, Osaka made easy work of Brady in the second set after shrugging off a tougher challenge in the opening salvo.

Brady knotted the set at three games apiece in the opening set to issue strong opposition to Osaka's title bid, but unfortunate errors on Brady's service game gave the Japanese tennister the momentum — and the set — 6-4.

Buoyed by her first set win, the 23-year-old Osaka zoomed to a 4-0 lead in the second set.

But the American wasn't about to let herself go down without a fight and got back within two games, 3-5.

Osaka, however, did not let Brady's comeback deter her as she served out the match to claim her fourth Grand Slam title.

Before her victory over Brady, Osaka swept 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals.