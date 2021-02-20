Philippine boxing chief assures medal in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas is confident the country can snare a medal in the Tokyo Olympics slated July 23 to August 8.

“This is the only time in my life I’m making a prediction,” said ABAP president Ricky Vargas during Saturday's interviews with Noli Eala’s Power and Play and Cignal’s “The Chasedown.”

“If we have four in Tokyo, believe me we will have a medal in the Olympics and it will come from our boxers,” he added.

The country already has two pugs qualified in Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno to Tokyo and two more — Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam — are expected to also earn slots after Olympic organisers called off the World Qualifiers, initially slated in July, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said Petecio and Paalam are currently ranked No. 1 in Asia, which would earn them a slot each out of the 53 world berths to be distributed equally to all four continents.

Vargas also announced Marcial will be joining the team when the Nationals leaves for Thailand for a training camp early next month after the latter’s second pro-fight initially set next month was called off.

“He’s very eager to join us, he’s just asking for permission from his new management to join us,” said Vargas referring to Marcial, who is being handled by MP Promotions.

“He’s our biggest chance of the gold,” he added.

Apart from Thailand, Vargas said he would send the Marcial, Magno, Petecio and Paalam anywhere in the world just to achieve their goal of snaring an Olympic medal, possibly a gold.

“We have five months to prepare and focus those and I’m willing to bring them anywhere in the world where there opponents are to become the best. This we’ll do for the country,” said Vargas.

The country has won 10 medals -- three silver and seven bronzes — in the quadrennial games including five from boxing.

The last medal in the sport came 25 years ago when Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco copped a silver medal in Atlanta.

And there is much optimism the drought ends this year.