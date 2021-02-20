ESPORT
OPPO enters esports scene, partners with Mineski for tournaments
Technology giant OPPO is venturing into esports with a partnership with Mineski Philippines
Released

OPPO enters esports scene, partners with Mineski for tournaments

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Technology giant OPPO is venturing into esports through a major sponsorship of Mobile Legends Professional League and the 2021 League of Legends Wild Rift SEA Icon Series, and a partnership with industry leader Mineski.

“Gaming is a major source of leisure among younger Filipino consumers with 74% of the country's online population engaged in mobile gaming," said OPPO Philippines marketing director Raymond Xia.

"OPPO is fully committed to support the growing Esports industry by providing both pro-gamers and amateur gamers with the best gaming platforms and mobile phones thatcan provide them excellent mobile gaming experience,” he added.

OPPO's latest smartphones, the A92 and the all-new Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G, are specifically built for gaming and said to provide the best and most immersive gaming experience.

Under the A Series, the A92 boasts OPPO's latest Game Boost 2.0 for improved screen and touch experience while gaming.

Reno5 Series is the latest of the Reno Series, touting three new gaming features.

The Bullet Screen Message is a feature that provides in-game notification messaging that will be displayed as a burst on the screen, letting you receive messages without leaving the game.

The Gamer Mode feature lets gamers temporarily tune out interruptions so they can focus on gaming.

Lastly, the Gaming Shortcut Mode is a feature where you can go straight to the gaming page in just one tap.

The Reno5 also has Adjustable Gaming Touch that lets gamers set preferences when it comes to fluidity and touch responsiveness levels for each game.

Besides the major tournaments of Mobile Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift, OPPO has also signed on as the official sponsor of the National Interschool Cyber League of Mineski's Youth Esports Program.

“Our partnership with OPPO is a big step forward in our thrust to deliver excellence to Filipino gamers. OPPO's support for our leagues ensures that gamers from different walks of life will experience professional-level esports in every level of competition,” Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro said.

OPPO has officially launched their venture into gaming with the hashtag #OPPOGameOn 2021, as well as announcing their OPPO Gaming Ambassadors, Eric Tai, Gloco Gaming, Ashley Gosiengfiao, and their sponsored esports team, Liyab - Wild Rift.

