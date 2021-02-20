Magic nip Warriors; Bucks end five-game skid

MANILA, Philippines — The Orlando Magic eked out a comeback win over the Golden State Warriors, 124-120, for their second win in a row on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After trailing by as much as 13 points, the Magic clamped down on defense on the tail end of the fourth quarter to steal the win.

It was a game of runs that saw Golden State make their own comeback run off of the halftime break and fought back from a 17-point deficit.

They outscored the Magic 43-29 in the third salvo to keep the game close.

But it was ultimately the Orlando defense that sealed the deal for them when they caused costly turnovers for the Warriors late.

Nikola Vucevic tallied a triple-double with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to pace the Magic.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry had 29 points in the loss.

For their part, the Milwaukee Bucks arrested their five-game slide with a win over the OKC Thunder, 98-85.

The Bucks flashed their dominance against the Thunder after leading by as much as 22 points in the breakthrough win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 19 rebounds and eight dimes in the victory.

In the other games, the Phoenix Suns rebounded after having their winning streak stopped and won against the New Orleans Pelicans, 132-114.

A huge fourth quarter where they outscored the Pelicans, 41-12, helped the Suns run away with the victory.

Devin Booker topscored for the Suns with 23 points while Chris Paul dished out 19 dimes to go along with his 15 points.

For their part, the Denver Nuggets overpowered the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-103.

This behind a career-high 50 points from Jamal Murray.

Joel Embiid also had a 50-point performance today for the Philadelphia 76ers in their 112-105 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies also tallied wins against the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons, respectively.