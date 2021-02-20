ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Miko Eala wins first US NCAA match as Penn State falls to Illinois
Miko Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

Miko Eala wins first US NCAA match as Penn State falls to Illinois

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Miko Eala won his first ever match in the US NCAA on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Eala, the 18-year-old older brother of Philippine wunderkind Alex Eala, made his collegiate debut with Pennsylvania State and won his singles matchup against University of Illinois' Kweisi Kenyatte, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.

The Filipino's victory came as a bright spot for Penn State as they fell to the Fighting Illini, 2-5.

Christian Lakoselijac gave the other singles victory for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will attempt to bounce back when they face No. 25 Northwestern on Sunday, February 21 (Monday, February 22 Manila time).

Eala recently graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain where he also honed his tennis skills.

Last year, Eala won the Doubles Title at the Lousada Junior Cup II in Portugal.

He is currently a freshman in Penn State as a pre-major.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
League business
By Bill Velasco | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time – John Lyndgate
Sports
fbfb
PBA cancels Draft Combine for aspirants
PBA cancels Draft Combine for aspirants
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
The PBA has called off the Draft Combine for the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft next month for safety precautions amid the pandem...
Sports
fbfb
Ignite falls flat in overtime vs Knicks, absorbs 2nd straight loss
Ignite falls flat in overtime vs Knicks, absorbs 2nd straight loss
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Just a day after losing their first game via blowout against the Erie Bayhawks, the youngsters in Ignite just fell flat in...
Sports
fbfb
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach
Chot Reyes back in PBA as TNT head coach
6 days ago
Multi-titled PBA coach and former Gilas Pilipinas mentor Chot Reyes will return to the league to call the shots for the TNT...
Sports
fbfb
Top WNBL pick reaps benefits of hard work
Top WNBL pick reaps benefits of hard work
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having tremendous success first as a doctor by profession and now as the top overall pick in the country's first women's professional...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Magic nip Warriors; Bucks end five-game skid
Magic nip Warriors; Bucks end five-game skid
By Luisa Morales | 31 minutes ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points, the Magic clamped down on defense on the tail end of the fourth quarter to steal the...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
Exclusive
Ex-PBA, MBA veteran Chris Bade proud to pass national team torch to daughter
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Now, with one of is daughters also getting the privilege of representing flag and country, the former Laguna Lakers cager...
Sports
fbfb
Wushu bet takes The Apprentice challenges
Wushu bet takes The Apprentice challenges
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Filipina fighter Lara Pearl Alvarez eyes to prove her worth beyond the octagon when she represents the country in the inaugural...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoys dispute WBA title
Pinoys dispute WBA title
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
It’ll be experience against youth as veteran “Vicious” Vic Saludar engages upstart Robert Paradero in...
Sports
fbfb
Virus delays Asian badminton tournaments
Virus delays Asian badminton tournaments
20 hours ago
Three Asian badminton tournaments have been delayed indefinitely while two others have been shifted to new dates due to coronavirus-related...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with