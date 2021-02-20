Miko Eala wins first US NCAA match as Penn State falls to Illinois

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Miko Eala won his first ever match in the US NCAA on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Eala, the 18-year-old older brother of Philippine wunderkind Alex Eala, made his collegiate debut with Pennsylvania State and won his singles matchup against University of Illinois' Kweisi Kenyatte, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.

The Filipino's victory came as a bright spot for Penn State as they fell to the Fighting Illini, 2-5.

Christian Lakoselijac gave the other singles victory for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will attempt to bounce back when they face No. 25 Northwestern on Sunday, February 21 (Monday, February 22 Manila time).

Eala recently graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain where he also honed his tennis skills.

Last year, Eala won the Doubles Title at the Lousada Junior Cup II in Portugal.

He is currently a freshman in Penn State as a pre-major.