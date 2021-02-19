Nets beat Lakers as LeBron hits 35k points; Heat snap losing streak

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets triumphed over the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-98, in a clash of early title favorites on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Nets and the Lakers were each missing a key cog in their offense with Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in the sidelines for their teams.

It was actually the Lakers who led early, taking as big as a six-point advantage in first half of the opening quarter.

But the Nets would turn the tide to their favor by the tailend of the first and refused to give up the lead until the final buzzer.

At their most dominant form in the match, the Nets led by as much as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

The lopsided loss for the Lakers soured a historic night for LeBron James, who breached the 35,000-point mark — only the third player in NBA history to do it, and the youngest to do so.

James paced the Lakers in the losing effort with a 32-point outing while James Harden and Joe Harris combined for 44 points to lead the Nets.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat rebounded from the tough loss they experienced at Golden State after beating the slumping Sacramento Kings, 118-110.

The win arrested a three-game slide by Miami. Tyler Herro top scored for the Heat with 27 points.

The Kings, for their part, absorbed their fifth loss in a row.

A losing slump also continued for the Milwaukee Bucks when they also lost their fifth contest in a row.

This after the Toronto Raptors swept them in their back-to-back meetings, 110-96.

The Raptors propel themselves closer to the .500 mark with a 14-15 slate.

Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam were go-to scorers for the Raptors, finishing with 29 and 27 points, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, for his part, had 23 points in the losing effort.