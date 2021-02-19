ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Nets beat Lakers as LeBron hits 35k points; Heat snap losing streak
James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 18, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Nets beat Lakers as LeBron hits 35k points; Heat snap losing streak

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets triumphed over the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-98, in a clash of early title favorites on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Nets and the Lakers were each missing a key cog in their offense with Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in the sidelines for their teams.

It was actually the Lakers who led early, taking as big as a six-point advantage in first half of the opening quarter.

But the Nets would turn the tide to their favor by the tailend of the first and refused to give up the lead until the final buzzer.

At their most dominant form in the match, the Nets led by as much as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

The lopsided loss for the Lakers soured a historic night for LeBron James, who breached the 35,000-point mark — only the third player in NBA history to do it, and the youngest to do so.

James paced the Lakers in the losing effort with a 32-point outing while James Harden and Joe Harris combined for 44 points to lead the Nets.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat rebounded from the tough loss they experienced at Golden State after beating the slumping Sacramento Kings, 118-110.

The win arrested a three-game slide by Miami. Tyler Herro top scored for the Heat with 27 points.

The Kings, for their part, absorbed their fifth loss in a row.

A losing slump also continued for the Milwaukee Bucks when they also lost their fifth contest in a row.

This after the Toronto Raptors swept them in their back-to-back meetings, 110-96.

The Raptors propel themselves closer to the .500 mark with a 14-15 slate.

Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam were go-to scorers for the Raptors, finishing with 29 and 27 points, respectively.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, for his part, had 23 points in the losing effort.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ignite falls flat in overtime vs Knicks, absorbs 2nd straight loss
Ignite falls flat in overtime vs Knicks, absorbs 2nd straight loss
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Just a day after losing their first game via blowout against the Erie Bayhawks, the youngsters in Ignite just fell flat in...
Sports
fbfb
Localized content banners relaunch of NBA Philippines website
Localized content banners relaunch of NBA Philippines website
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In partnership with Smart, the NBA hopes to build on its fanbase in the country by offering localized content perfect for...
Sports
fbfb
Abueva 'shocked' to learn of trade from Phoenix to Magnolia
Abueva 'shocked' to learn of trade from Phoenix to Magnolia
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT, Abueva spoke of how he received the news of his trade for Chris Banchero and two draft...
Sports
fbfb
Positively negative
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 19, 2021 - 12:00am
I must admit I was nervous taking my first swab test since the pandemic struck last year. You’ll never know what could turn out.
Sports
fbfb
Top WNBL pick reaps benefits of hard work
Top WNBL pick reaps benefits of hard work
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Having tremendous success first as a doctor by profession and now as the top overall pick in the country's first women's professional...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Swimming community mourns passing of Olympian Jacinto Cayco
Swimming community mourns passing of Olympian Jacinto Cayco
By Joey Villar | 6 minutes ago
Philippine swimming just lost a pillar in Olympian and Asian Games gold medalist Jacinto Cayco, who passed away last Thu...
Sports
fbfb
PBA cancels Draft Combine for aspirants
PBA cancels Draft Combine for aspirants
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 minutes ago
The PBA has called off the Draft Combine for the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft next month for safety precautions amid the pandem...
Sports
fbfb
Is long reign over for Williams, queen of Melbourne Park?
Is long reign over for Williams, queen of Melbourne Park?
33 minutes ago
As Serena Williams bade an emotional goodbye to the Rod Laver Arena crowd, one question was left hanging in the Melbourne...
Sports
fbfb
Berchelt defends WBC super featherweight title vs unbeaten Valdez
Berchelt defends WBC super featherweight title vs unbeaten Valdez
55 minutes ago
Miguel Berchelt, boxing's longest current reigning super-featherweight champion, defends his crown Saturday in Las Vegas (Sunday,...
Sports
fbfb
FEU online Youth Chess Education resumes
FEU online Youth Chess Education resumes
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Open to all aged 11 to 17 years old, the seminar will tackle and study the games of the great players from the past as well...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with