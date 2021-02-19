ESPORT
Top WNBL pick reaps benefits of hard work
Dra. Fille Cainglet is the first pick of the WNBL draft.
Top WNBL pick reaps benefits of hard work

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — For Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet, the words of Ancient Greek dramatist Sophocles rings true — "Without labor, nothing prospers."

Having tremendous success first as a doctor by profession and now as the top overall pick in the country's first women's professional basketball league, Cainglet bared that all of it would not be possible without her working for it.

As a woman, flourishing in the medical field and the sports world, which are both predominantly male, Cainglet has been no stranger to adversity.

"I'm very happy that I am able to achieve where I am now pero it didn't come easy, everything was because of hard work," Cainglet said during the press conference of her Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) team Glutagence Glow Boosters on Thursdsay.

"I think in the basketball field, it applies that nothing of value comes without hard work as well as in the medical field," she continued.

The 32-year-old was a star of the UP Lady Maroons in the late 2000s, and is in her fourth year of residency program as a orthopedic surgeon.

Now living another dream of hers this time as a professional basketball player, Cainglet relishes to be an example of what other Filipina ballers can do — that already later in her life, women can still achieve in hoops especially with new opportunities abound.

"I'm happy to be where I am now... I am happy that we have this opportunity for women ballers in the Philippines na," she said.

