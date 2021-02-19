Localized content banners relaunch of NBA Philippines website

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino NBA fans will have a new digital destination for league content following the relaunch of the NBA Philippines website announced on Thursday.

In partnership with Smart, the NBA hopes to build on its fanbase in the country by offering localized content perfect for the Pinoy hoops fan.

Aiming to put Filipino flavor to its content, NBA.com/Philippines will have its own roster of local sports reporters and basketball personalities — Jimmy Alapag and Tab Baldwin are expected to be mainstays, to name a few — offer recaps and analysis of games in the NBA.

A weekly podcast titled the "NBA Hype Squad" will also feature discussions hosted by local influencers all about the latest NBA news.

"We're excited to partner with Smart and relaunch NBA.com/Philippines as we continue to expand our digital footprint in the country," said Ramez Sheikh, NBA Asia Head of Global Content and Media Distribution.

"Through our redesigned destination, fans will be able to connect with their favorite teams and players through instant access to NBA news and original content," he contniued.

"This is a huge milestone not only for Smart, but also for Filipino fans who now have a dedicated new platform to follow their idols, stay up-to-date on games, and engage with fans who share the same passion for hardcourt action," said Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio.

The relaunch of the website builds on the existing partnership between the NBA and Smart, where Smart subscribers are provided with access to NBA League Pas and NBA.Smart, which livestreams NBA TV Philippines.

The network will also be providing its prepaid and postpaid subscribers access to editorial content on the website without incurring data charges.