Abueva 'shocked' to learn of trade from Phoenix to Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines — The whole PBA community was jolted on Wednesday following news of Calvin Abueva being traded from the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters to the Magnolia Hotshots.

Even more jarring was the fact that even Abueva himself was caught off-guard with the latest development in his career, especially after signing a three-year extension with Phoenix just last December.

Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT, Abueva spoke of how he received the news of his trade for Chris Banchero and two draft picks.

"Nakaka-shock," was the only word that Abueva could describe what transpired yesterday.

"Yung friend ko pa nakaalam... Nagulat ako na-trade na ako," he added.

Phoenix's move came as a surprise to many, as Abueva was fresh off of a comeback season with the Fuel Masters in the PBA bubble.

He was key to the Fuel Masters' Cinderella run to the semifinals in the 2020 Philippine Cup where he posted norms of 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals.

He was even a front runner for Best Player of the Conference, after an inspired return to play following his indefinite suspension.

Though saddened by the development in his career, Abueva made it clear that he harbours no ill will to his former team and the organization.

"Wala naman tayo magagawa, 'di ba kahit na sabihin mong ayaw mo umalis," he said.

"Wala akong sama ng loob sa Phoenix... Ang akin, andiyan sila, gumabay sila sakin simula nung nasuspend ako. Di nila ako pinabayaan," he continued.

As Abueva faces a new chapter of his caraeer in the Magnolia Hotshots, he is reunited with his former San Sebastian College teammate Ian Sanggalang.