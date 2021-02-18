ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Abueva 'shocked' to learn of trade from Phoenix to Magnolia
Calvin Abueva was surprised at being sent off to Magnolia by the Phoenix Fuel Masters
PBA Images

Abueva 'shocked' to learn of trade from Phoenix to Magnolia

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The whole PBA community was jolted on Wednesday following news of Calvin Abueva being traded from the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters to the Magnolia Hotshots.

Even more jarring was the fact that even Abueva himself was caught off-guard with the latest development in his career, especially after signing a three-year extension with Phoenix just last December.

Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT, Abueva spoke of how he received the news of his trade for Chris Banchero and two draft picks.

"Nakaka-shock," was the only word that Abueva could describe what transpired yesterday.

"Yung friend ko pa nakaalam... Nagulat ako na-trade na ako," he added.

Phoenix's move came as a surprise to many, as Abueva was fresh off of a comeback season with the Fuel Masters in the PBA bubble.

He was key to the Fuel Masters' Cinderella run to the semifinals in the 2020 Philippine Cup where he posted norms of 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals.

He was even a front runner for Best Player of the Conference, after an inspired return to play following his indefinite suspension.

Though saddened by the development in his career, Abueva made it clear that he harbours no ill will to his former team and the organization.

"Wala naman tayo magagawa, 'di ba kahit na sabihin mong ayaw mo umalis," he said.

"Wala akong sama ng loob sa Phoenix... Ang akin, andiyan sila, gumabay sila sakin simula nung nasuspend ako. Di nila ako pinabayaan," he continued.

As Abueva faces a new chapter of his caraeer in the Magnolia Hotshots, he is reunited with his former San Sebastian College teammate Ian Sanggalang.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IOC axe leaves out Suarez
By Joaquin Henson | February 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Charly Suarez’ hopes for a return to the Olympics were dashed when the IOC Boxing Task Force decided last Monday to cancel the world qualifying tournament which would’ve...
Sports
fbfb
Ramil de Jesus eyed as Philippine women's volleyball coach
Ramil de Jesus eyed as Philippine women's volleyball coach
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Multi-titled coach Ramil de Jesus could be the next coach of Philippine women's volleyball team.
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena nabs bronze medal in Poland tiff
EJ Obiena nabs bronze medal in Poland tiff
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
This is Obiena's fourth podium finish in 2021 after the athlete won two gold medals in Berlin and a silver last week in the...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz pull away from Clippers; Warriors cool down Heat
Jazz pull away from Clippers; Warriors cool down Heat
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Jazz to their 20th win in 21 tries, and...
Sports
fbfb
After draft heartbreak, US-born Pinay Molina relishes second chance in WNBA
After draft heartbreak, US-born Pinay Molina relishes second chance in WNBA
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having recently signed a training camp contract with 2012 WNBA champions Indiana Fever, Molina eyes to banish the heartbreak...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Rolando Dy takes on Kyrgyzstan fighter in Brave card's main event
Rolando Dy takes on Kyrgyzstan fighter in Brave card's main event
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy will headline the first main of four events lined up by Brave Combat Federation next month as...
Sports
fbfb
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
In partnership with Globe, the awards show is a homage to the hard work and dedication that AcadArena's partnered schools...
Sports
fbfb
Osaka shatters Williams record bid to make Australian Open final
Osaka shatters Williams record bid to make Australian Open final
2 hours ago
Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title and keep Serena...
Sports
fbfb
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The series will have eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix on March 25.
Sports
fbfb
Ignite youngsters absorb first loss in blowout vs Bayhawks
Ignite youngsters absorb first loss in blowout vs Bayhawks
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The loss comes as a gut check for Ignite after going 4-0 in their first four outings in the Orlando bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with