Jazz pull away from Clippers; Warriors cool down Heat

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from the Los Angeles Clippers, 114-96, as the NBA season continued on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Jazz to their 20th win in 21 tries, and their ninth in a row.

The Jazz needed to play neck-and-neck with the Clippers, who were without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, in the first three quarters.

But a scoring run at the beginning of the fourth period helped the Jazz run away with the game, even stretching the lead to as big as 22 points.

Donovan Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 24 points while Jordan Clarkson continued his reliable contribution off of the bench with 18 points.

Lou Williams, for his part, led the Clippers in the losing effort with 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors turned back the Miami Heat, 120-112, in a game that went into overtime.

After not leading at all in regulation, the Golden State Warriors outscored the Heat, 29-19, in the fourth salvo to force the extra period.

They had to battle back from being down as much as 19 points, and eventually gained momentum in the extension period to notch the win.

Though struggling all night from 3-point land, Stephen Curry sank a dagger 3-pointer with 17 ticks left in overtime to give the Warriors a six-point cushion, 118-112, and eventually the win.

Kent Bazemore led the Warriors with 26 points, Curry had 25, and Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins tallied 23 each.

In the other games, Terrence Ross' 30-point performance led the Orlando Magic past the New York Knicks, 107-89.

While Trae Young tallied 40 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks against the Boston Celtics, 122-114.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the loss with 35 points.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers arrested a three-game slide after winning against the Houston Rockets, 118-113.

Joel Embiid fell one assist short of a triple-double and finished with 31 points, 11 boards and nine dimes to lead the Sixers.

The Washington Wizards, for their part, engaged in a cardiac finish against the Denver Nuggets, 130-128.

Domantas Sabonis exploded with a triple-double with 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the Indiana Pacers' 134-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, beat the struggling Detroit Pistons, 105-102.

The Trail Blazers also eked out a cardiac win over the New Orleans Pelicans, 126-124.

Damian Lillard, who finished with 43 points, four rebounds and 16 assists, came through in the clutch with an assist to tow Portland to the win.

Ja Morant, for his part, churned out a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Oklahoma City Thunder, 122-113.