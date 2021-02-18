ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Ramil de Jesus eyed as Philippine women's volleyball coach
Multi-titled Volleyball coach Ramil de Jesus
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled coach Ramil de Jesus could be the next coach of Philippine women's volleyball team.

Tonyboy Liao, who heads the national team commission of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc., on Thursday said he would recommend de Jesus, who steered La Salle to 11 UAAP championships, including three three-peat feats, to handle the job last held by Shaq delos Santos.

Liao will also seek approval for the retention of Dante Alinsunurin as coach of the men’s squad that captured a historic silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“It will be discussed on our Monday meeting. I will recommend Ramil de Jesus as women’s coach. It will all depend now if he accepts,” said Liao.

If the commission approves and he accepts, de Jesus will make his national team return since he steered the country to a bronze medal in the 2005 Manila Southeast Asian Games.

De Jesus, who also won two titles with F2 in the Philippine Superliga, was actually named to the job three years ago but resigned after two practice sessions with the Lady Nationals.

Liao is hoping de Jesus could help the country snatch a medal of any color in the 31st SEAG set November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam after the squad wound up only fourth and the only team without a medal after the men’s silver and two bronzes in beach volley.

Meanwhile, Liao announced the member of his national team commission including Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Fe Mejia-Moran (1977, 79 and 81), Grace Antigua (81, 85 and 87) and Mayie Molit-Prochina (93).

Also part of the commission are 1995 SEAG silver medal winner Tina Salak, Michael Verano, Odjie Mamon, Oliver Mora, Beach Volleyball League founder Charo Soriano and Rebisco’s Rollie Delfino.

The group is tasked to the formation of all national teams including Under-23, Under-19 and Under-17 squads.

Apart from the Hanoi SEAG, the country is also seeking to join Asian Senior Women’s and Men’s Championships in August.

