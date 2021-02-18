Rolando Dy takes on Kyrgyzstan fighter in Brave card's main event

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fighter Rolando Dy will headline the first main of four events lined up by Brave Combat Federation next month as he clashes with Kyrgyzstan’s Abdisalam Kubanychbek in Brave CF 47 set on March 11 at the Kombat Kingdom in Bahrain.

The 29-year-old Dy, son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete, has dominated the competition since moving up to lightweight, besting highly regarded Maciej Gierszewski and John Brewin last year to earn the 2020 Brave CF Fighter of the Year award.

But Dy, who has a 14-9 (win-loss) record, will have his hands full against the dangerous Kubanychbek, who owns an impressive 17-3 slate that included back-to-back knockout wins over Joao Paulo Rodriguez and Vagif Askerov a year ago and a second-round submission win over Jahongir Saidjamolov in last month’s Brave CF 46.

A win over Kubanychbek should put Dy on a collision course with reigning division champion Amin Ayoub of France.

“I am a fighter, and my job is to fight and win fights. Like I said in the past, line them up and I will keep knocking them down. It’s that simple,” said Dy.

Brave CF 47 will serve not only as a title-eliminator but also the first of four big events taking place at the Kombat Kingdom within a 21-day period.

The series will culminate on April 1 when the Bahrain-based fight outfit hosts a 50th edition dubbed Brave CF50.