ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
AcadArena feted the best of the best of campus esports in the AcadArena Awards
Released

Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was an afternoon of celebration as AcadArena, in celebrating their second anniversary, broadcasted via Facebook and Twitch the first-ever AcadArena Awards, which recognized campus esports achievers the past year.

In partnership with Globe, the awards show is a homage to the hard work and dedication that AcadArena's partnered schools have put in to build campus esports within the Philippines.

“The awards and the scholarship is our way of giving back to the passionate student gaming community in the Philippines,” said AcadArena CEO Ariane Lim. “Good work should always be recognized, especially if it’s by the students who will be the industry leaders of tomorrow.”

Holy Angel University was the big winner of the day as their esports organization, Valiant Esports Club, won Overall Best Alliance Organization. The squad was also the overall Champion of the 2020 Autumn Season of AcadArena Tournaments and notched the School Spirit Award.

Jan Robert Alvarez, president of Valiant Esports Club, was named the Student Leader of the Year, while members Carlo Sibal and Jason Sicat were awarded with the Family Good Game Grant.

The Breakout Organization of the Year award went to Far Eastern-University Manila’s Tamaraws FX. The Team Spirit Award, celebrating the best competitive spirit in AcadArena tournaments, went to De La Salle University’s Viridis Arcus.

University of Santo Tomas' Teletigers won Project of the Year for UST Minecraft and were also awarded the overall champions of 2020 Summer Season of AcadArena Tournaments.

The Student Esports Athlete of the Year was awarded to Jonathan Madelo of Malayan Colleges Laguna's Malayan Warlocks for his great achievement and contribution in campus esports for the year 2020.

During the event, AcadArena also announced the first batch of recipients of their Merit Scholarship program.

They also announced a number of new partnerships with RiotGames for the University Alliance Cup, Twitch for the Twitch Student Scholarship, Rumble Royal’s Affiliation Program for Student Streamers and Pearson Education for Esports Curriculum via Pearson’s BTEC courses.

More information about all these programs will be released throughout the year as AcadArena gears up for an eventful 2021 for Campus Esports.

AcadArena also outlined their modified league plan for campus esports.

The National Campus Open starting this 2021 will be divided into a regional conference system, Luzon, Metro and VisMid to accommodate more teams and fuel regional rivalry.

The University Alliance Cup will also be expanding this 2021 with two divisions and implementing a promotions and relegations system.

Registration for the National Campus Open [League of Legends] is ongoing. Deadline for registration is on March 4. For more details, visit AcadArena’s Facebook page.

ESPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IOC axe leaves out Suarez
By Joaquin Henson | February 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Charly Suarez’ hopes for a return to the Olympics were dashed when the IOC Boxing Task Force decided last Monday to cancel the world qualifying tournament which would’ve...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena nabs bronze medal in Poland tiff
EJ Obiena nabs bronze medal in Poland tiff
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
This is Obiena's fourth podium finish in 2021 after the athlete won two gold medals in Berlin and a silver last week in the...
Sports
fbfb
After draft heartbreak, US-born Pinay Molina relishes second chance in WNBA
After draft heartbreak, US-born Pinay Molina relishes second chance in WNBA
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having recently signed a training camp contract with 2012 WNBA champions Indiana Fever, Molina eyes to banish the heartbreak...
Sports
fbfb
Daniil grinds through Russian gains first AO last 4
Daniil grinds through Russian gains first AO last 4
14 hours ago
A badly cramping Daniil Medvedev won a brutal all-Russian clash against Andrey Rublev Thursday to move into his first Australian...
Sports
fbfb
Abueva shipped off to Magnolia for Banchero, draft picks in shock trade
Abueva shipped off to Magnolia for Banchero, draft picks in shock trade
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Calvin Abueva has been traded to the Magnolia Hotshots in a shock trade approved by the PBA on Wednesday.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Jazz pull away from Clippers; Warriors cool down Heat
Jazz pull away from Clippers; Warriors cool down Heat
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Jazz to their 20th win in 21 tries, and...
Sports
fbfb
Ramil de Jesus eyed as Philippine women's volleyball coach
Ramil de Jesus eyed as Philippine women's volleyball coach
By Joey Villar | 32 minutes ago
Multi-titled coach Ramil de Jesus could be the next coach of Philippine women's volleyball team.
Sports
fbfb
Rolando Dy takes on Kyrgyzstan fighter in Brave card's main event
Rolando Dy takes on Kyrgyzstan fighter in Brave card's main event
By Joey Villar | 38 minutes ago
Filipino fighter Rolando Dy will headline the first main of four events lined up by Brave Combat Federation next month as...
Sports
fbfb
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
Campus esports standouts feted in AcadArena awards rites
By Michelle Lojo | 56 minutes ago
In partnership with Globe, the awards show is a homage to the hard work and dedication that AcadArena's partnered schools...
Sports
fbfb
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
play
DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The series will have eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix on March 25.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with