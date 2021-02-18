Ignite youngsters absorb first loss in blowout vs Bayhawks

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto's teammates in G League Ignite suffered their first loss in the bubble season in blowout fashion after falling to the Erie Bayhawks, 87-127, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The loss comes as a gut check for Ignite after going 4-0 in their first four outings in the Orlando bubble.

Bannered by elite prospects Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen NIX and Isaiah Todd, the squad was obviously inexperienced compared to the Bayhawks, who had more seasoned players.

The Erie team boasts multiple plyers with NBA experience, and Ignite simply couldn't catch up.

Ignite was forced to a dismal 12.9% from 3-point range, despite entering the contest as the second best 3-point shooting team in the league.

They also committed 21 turnovers, which turned into 36 points for the Bayhawks.

Kuminga led Ignite in scoring in the lopsided loss with 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds. While Green and Nix each had 13 points.

Ignite head coach Brian Shaw was quick to move on from the lopsided setback.

"You flush it down the toilet. We got another game tomorrow. We just gotta get ready for the game tomorrow. What it came down to is they were hungrier to play against us than we were to play against them," said Shaw after the game.

Ignite returns to action on Thursday (Friday in Manila) against the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m. ET.